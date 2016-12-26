Brian Vitori handed one-year ban by ICC for illegal bowling action

Zimbabwean speedster Brian Vitori has been given a year-long suspension from bowling by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a suspected illegal action, according to ESPN.
The bowler was handed such a sentence for the second time this year after being reported during the clash against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo on November 27.
Upon further analysis, some deliveries were deemed as illegal since those exceeded the 15-degree limit.
He was banned for a similar instance back in February 2016 during a T20 match against Bangladesh, but was later cleared of the charges by the governing body, allowing him to continue bowling in June, with minor changes in his action.
However, the 26-year-old is entitled to appeal against “any procedural aspect” of the latest test, but he can approach the ICC for further assessment only after the conclusion of the 12-month sentence.
