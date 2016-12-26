News Ticker

Brian Vitori handed one-year ban by ICC for illegal bowling action

26th December 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Zimbabwean speedster Brian Vitori has been given a year-long suspension from bowling by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a suspected illegal action, according to ESPN.

The bowler was handed such a sentence for the second time this year after being reported during the clash against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo on November 27.

Upon further analysis, some deliveries were deemed as illegal since those exceeded the 15-degree limit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

England Physical Disability fielder Liam Thomas carries on fielding despite losing prosthetic legin 

 He was banned for a similar instance back in February 2016 during a T20 match against Bangladesh, but was later cleared of the charges by the governing body, allowing him to continue bowling in June, with minor changes in his action.

However, the 26-year-old is entitled to appeal against “any procedural aspect” of the latest test, but he can approach the ICC for further assessment only after the conclusion of the 12-month sentence.

Related Posts
FIFA presents reform package for February congress
FIFA presents reform package for February congress
ZURICH (Reuters) - Shaken by corruption scandals, global soccer body FIFA on Wednesday presented the detailed reforms it will ask members to adopt in February at a special congress that ...
READ MORE
Is Rashford stealing Rooney’s thunder?
Is Rashford stealing Rooney’s thunder?
London - Teenager Marcus Rashford has already taken Wayne Rooney's place in the Manchester United forward line, now he threatens to do the same at international level after Roy Hodgson ...
READ MORE
Pressure mounts on Van Gaal as Man United lose again
Pressure mounts on Van Gaal as Man United lose again
LONDON - Louis van Gaal's position as Manchester United manager is in serious jeopardy after his side's wretched form continued with a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday. Pre-match media ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe flanked by armed guards and helicopters as they arrive for practice ahead of first series in Pakistan since 2009
Zimbabwe flanked by armed guards and helicopters as they arrive for practice ahead of first series in Pakistan since 2009
Zimbabwe players were given a heavy security escort to their first training session in Pakistan as they prepare to take part in the first international cricket match in the country ...
READ MORE
Highlanders Beat Dynamos to End 10 Year Dominance
Highlanders Beat Dynamos to End 10 Year Dominance
BULAWAYO — Highlanders Football Club beat Dynamos 2-0 in a game played in Harare on Saturday, breaking a 10 year Dembare record of beating or drawing with the fired up ...
READ MORE
Benzema insists he has done nothing wrong in sextape scandal
Benzema insists he has done nothing wrong in sextape scandal
France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema insisted on Wednesday he has done nothing wrong after being put under investigation in France in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe battling to convince Everton defender to play for national team
Zimbabwe battling to convince Everton defender to play for national team
Zimbabwe are trying to convince Brendan Galloway to swap his international allegiance, according to a report. The Liverpool Echo claim Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa wanted the Everton defender to pledge his future ...
READ MORE
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 10,000m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Mo Farah (GBR) of Britain celebrates winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Farah roars to another 10,000m title
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Britain's Mo Farah shrugged off an early fall to cement his place in the pantheon of distance greats by retaining his Olympic 10,000 metres title ...
READ MORE
Neymar and Suarez keep stuttering Barca on track
Neymar and Suarez keep stuttering Barca on track
A stuttering Barcelona have had to rely on the devastating duo of Neymar and Luis Suarez to fire the goals and keep them on track as the joint La Liga ...
READ MORE
World football must respect Africa
World football must respect Africa
Fifa president Sepp Blatter said that world football must “respect” Africa, a bastion of support for the veteran sports powerbroker as he seeks a new term. Blatter sent his message ahead ...
READ MORE
FIFA presents reform package for February congress
Is Rashford stealing Rooney’s thunder?
Pressure mounts on Van Gaal as Man United
Zimbabwe flanked by armed guards and helicopters as
Highlanders Beat Dynamos to End 10 Year Dominance
Benzema insists he has done nothing wrong in
Zimbabwe battling to convince Everton defender to play
Farah roars to another 10,000m title
Neymar and Suarez keep stuttering Barca on track
World football must respect Africa

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News