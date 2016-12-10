Wenger confident of title challenge

London – Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is certain his side will be in the running for the Premier League title season, after recording a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Stoke City claimed the lead after Charlie Adam was successful from the penalty spot, but goals from Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi fired Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League, albeit having played a game more than second-placed Chelsea.

Following Saturday’s match at the Emirates, Wenger told the press that his side had been consistently playing at a high level, ever since going down to Liverpool in their opening game of the season.

“We are there for the fight and we have been consistent after the first game,” Wenger said.

“It is down to us to maintain the focus and the desire to improve. We have a chance to fight at the top.

“We have scored many goals this week and had an excellent run, so let’s keep the focus and keep it going on.

“I have the luxury of top quality on the bench, but in fairness you look at the bench of everybody in the Premier League and it is quite impressive.”

Speaking of the spot-kick, which was awarded after Granit Xhaka appeared to drag down Joe Allen, Wenger claimed he didn’t believe the Swiss international did anything wrong.

“We had a hesitant start, but when you play every few days sometimes it takes you time to get into a rhythm and today that is what happened,” Wenger added.

“Everybody was amazed (by the penalty) and I haven’t seen it yet but it was of course a blow for us. Mentally it was good for morale to get back to 1-1 before half time.” – AP