Pasuwa drags DeMbare to court

HARARE – Former Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa has taken the Glamour Boys to court over an estimated $26 000 in unpaid winning bonuses, contract fees and other allowances during his successful three-and-a-half-year tenure at the Harare giants.

Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa confirmed the latest development to rock the current league champions, but accused Pasuwa of refusing to come to the negotiating table despite efforts to solve the issue amicably.

“It’s true that he wants to take us to court but the funny thing is that he just woke up going to court without even approaching us on how we can deal with the payment plan and surprisingly the coach has not surrendered some of the club’s property which include household property and training kits among other equipment that belongs to the club,” said Mubaiwa, who also accused Pasuwa of exaggerating the figures he was owed.

“Yes, we owe him some money. But what he is now claiming is ridiculous and we are wondering how he arrived at that figure and we have since started calculating what we owe him, but we are ready to face him in a court of law.

“We had asked him to bring back the property of the club that he is still in possession of then we discuss on a payment plan to pay him what he is owed, but he thinks he is clever and has decided to take the club to court. But like we said, we are ready to face him in court and we have since written to his lawyers that he first brings back our property then we will talk,” added the DeMbare chairman.

Efforts to get a comment from the history making coach were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered by the time of going to print yesterday.

Incidentally, this is the second time in as many months that a local top flight league club has been dragged to court over unpaid dues, with seven former and current CAPS United players – Kelvin Bulaji, Dominic Chungwa, Tafadzwa Dube, Steven Makatuka, Dominic Mukandi, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Tendai Samanja – taking the Green Machine to the Labour Court last month.

The case has since been referred for arbitration with the seven players set to find out if they will get their unpaid salaries and signing on fees in the coming days.