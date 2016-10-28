‘Jealousy provokes Guardiola critics’

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes former teammate Pep Guardiola will succeed at Manchester City and that criticism of his methods are borne out of jealousy.
Guardiola is in the midst of the worst run of results in his managerial career having not won in six games, including a 4-0 thrashing by Luis Enrique’s men on his return to Barcelona last week.
“To the critics of Guardiola it is very easy – don’t worry because he will win for sure,” Luis Enrique said on Friday.
Guardiola’s City still top the Premier League on goal difference thanks to a 10-game winning run to start his reign in English football.
However, on top of their Champions League struggles, City were also dumped out of the League Cup by Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United on Wednesday.
“There is no doubt he will win titles this year and do it playing the same football as the start of the season,” continued the current Barca boss.
“The critics have to appear because there is nothing worse than watching someone always win. This always generates a lot of jealousy.
“Pep will continue winning and with the arms he considers best, which is playing good football.”
Guardiola, who won 14 trophies in charge of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, and Luis Enrique go head-to-head once more when Barca travel to Manchester on Tuesday.
However, the Spanish champions first host La Liga’s bottom side Granada at the Camp Nou on Saturday.
Barca have been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks with Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba set to miss the trip to City.
Yet, Luis Enrique insists there are no excuses as Barca look to remain hot on the heels of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
“I don’t see any problem with the squad that we have,” he added.
“We can win the upcoming games, which is the objective. Looking for excuses is not how we do things.”
Related Posts
GENEVA - Sepp Blatter, facing a criminal investigation as part of football's corruption scandal, will "definitely not" stay on as president of the FIFA governing body after the election of ...
READ MORE
London - Formula One fans want change but without gimmicks or knee-jerk reactions to a sport many now describe as expensive and boring, according to a survey carried out with ...
READ MORE
MANCHESTER - Few Manchester United fans thought life after Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford would be easy but fewer would have imagined the possibility of a second successive season without any ...
READ MORE
LONDON (Reuters) - FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against West Ham United and their Senegal striker Diafra Sakho after he did not go to the African Nations Cup claiming a ...
READ MORE
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Luis Suarez scored four goals and Lionel Messi grabbed a hat-trick as Barcelona all but wrapped up their King’s Cup semi-final by crushing Valencia 7-0 in the ...
READ MORE
West Ham fans have been taunting their opposition with chants of "we've got Payet" all season. France supporters will be singing a similar song after his match-winning wonder-strike against Romania ...
READ MORE
LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger still believes his side have a "strong chance" to qualify for the Champions League last 16 for a 16th consecutive season as the ...
READ MORE
A stuttering Barcelona have had to rely on the devastating duo of Neymar and Luis Suarez to fire the goals and keep them on track as the joint La Liga ...
READ MORE
BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) - South Africa, brilliantly marshalled by Fourie du Preez in his first start in 15 months, ran in six tries including a JP Pietersen hat-trick to hammer Samoa ...
READ MORE
London - Teenager Marcus Rashford has already taken Wayne Rooney's place in the Manchester United forward line, now he threatens to do the same at international level after Roy Hodgson ...
READ MORE
Blatter’s daughter says he will quit FIFA in
F1 fans want change without gimmicks
FA Cup exit adds to United’s post-Ferguson agony
FIFA open disciplinary case against West Ham and
Suarez scores four as Barca rout Valencia 7-0
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after
Arsenal’s slim European hopes boosted by Zagreb scandals
Neymar and Suarez keep stuttering Barca on track
Springboks bounce back with bonus-point win over Samoa
Is Rashford stealing Rooney’s thunder?
Related
Pingback: Outstanding Chikoko hoping to inspire new generation of Zimbabwean players - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()