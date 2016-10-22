Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge return

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has promised to control his emotions when the Red Devils face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (23 October). The 53-year-old Portuguese was sacked by the Blues last season after losing nine of his opening 16 games of the campaign –but Mourinho has insisted he still holds his former club in high regard.
Mourinho won three Premier League titles during two spells at Chelsea and despite his sacking, has admitted to retaining an affection for the club’s fans. Consequently, Mourinho has pledged to behave himself in the away dugout.
“I have for life, an amazing empathy with the supporters, the supporters didn’t change their relationship with me because of last season and a couple of months of bad results,” the United manager explained, according to The Times. “I keep all these good memories.”
Mourinho revealed he has already made a conscious decision to keep his celebrations in check, even if United triumph at Stamford Bridge. Mourinho said, too, that he will try to keep his affection for Chelsea at the back of his mind before and during the much-anticipated game.
“We have to try to forget it. We have to try and do the job,” the United manager reflected. “If you ask me if my team score a goal am I going to celebrate like a crazy kid, no. I have the maturity enough to control the emotion. I have lots of respect.”
What’s more, Mourinho insisted that regardless of his sacking, his career with forever be interwoven with the history of Chelsea. “I gave Chelsea titles, I gave to the fans some of the best moments, so then you leave with a feeling of ‘I did my job’. That was the feeling,” the United boss shared. “I don’t think they want [to], but even if they did, they couldn’t delete me from Chelsea Football Club history.”
CAPE TOWN, – Zimbabwe all-rounder Malcolm Waller has been suspended from bowling just seven weeks out from the World Cup, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
The off-spinner was reported ...
HARARE - Dynamos maintained their dominance over Highlanders after beating their perennial rivals 3-2 in a thrilling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown at Rufaro Stadium this Sunday afternoon.
A quick ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: lyingcunts()
Pingback: Fireplace()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: balkan pharmaceuticals upic checking secure site()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: sfeerkachel kopen()
Pingback: orbatron weights()
Pingback: computer kopen winterswijk()
Pingback: IVF clinics()
Pingback: rx labs review()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: une bite()
Pingback: pre contest cycle()
Pingback: attorneys()
Pingback: human growth hormone 191aa()
Pingback: Drive with Uber()
Pingback: relocating to ireland from uk()
Pingback: Dog Walkers()
Pingback: free download()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()