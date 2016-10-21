News Ticker

Mourinho returning to Chelsea with ‘no bad feelings’

21st October 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 20

LONDON – Jose Mourinho, who was sacked as manager by Chelsea in December, said he would be going back to Stamford Bridge with his new Manchester United team on Sunday with “no bad feelings”.

The Portuguese believes he can never be removed from the history of Chelsea, where he won three Premier League crowns in two spells in charge, and said he would always be grateful to the fans for their support.

“To be sacked is football,” Mourinho told Sky Sports television on Friday. “In modern football especially it can happen to anyone.

“If it was a club where I gave nothing, I think it would have been more difficult. When I leave a club when in two different periods I gave titles, and gave the fans some of the best moments they have had, then you leave with the feeling ‘I have done my job’,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t think they want to, but even if they want to, they couldn’t delete me from Chelsea history. They belong to my history too…no bad feelings.”

Mourinho, who was at the helm at Stamford Bridge in his first spell from 2004-07 and for another two and a half years from 2013-15, said he left the club in December without saying a bad word about anybody.

“The owner (Roman Abramovich) decided to sack me, the fans, they have no power,” he added.

“They showed day by day, match after match, that they wanted me but in this profile of club the fans have no power.”

Mourinho believes he will get a good reception from the Chelsea supporters on Sunday.

“I don’t expect a negative reaction, even going with a United badge,” he said. “There is no reason for a bad reaction.

“It doesn’t matter about their reaction, I’ll be grateful always. We shared so many unbelievable moments, historic moments…but what you keep is the bad moments where they stuck with me.

“We played a Champions League game at home last season after a home defeat. People were talking about a sacking and for the whole match they were just singing my name in support,” added Mourinho.

“There was never a bad word after a bad match or a bad result. I always felt incredible support during the bad moments so I shall be grateful forever.”

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table after eight games, two points and two places ahead of United.

Reuters

Related Posts
Mapeza warns against complacency
Mapeza warns against complacency
FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has warned his charges against complacency when they take on Kenya’s Sofapaka FC in this weekend CAF Confederations Cup reverse leg tie at Mandava Stadium. Despite ...
READ MORE
I regret; I should have chosen Ghana over Italy – Balotelli
I regret; I should have chosen Ghana over Italy – Balotelli
Ghana-born Italian international Mario Balotelli, he of those crazy haircuts and wild life-style, is said to have massive regrets for choosing the European nation over his native country Ghana. By Thomas ...
READ MORE
Wakefield reward youth star Judah Mazive with full-time 12-month contract
Wakefield reward youth star Judah Mazive with full-time 12-month contract
Wakefield have given a full-time 12-month contract to 18-year-old winger Judah Mazive. The Bulawayo-born player, a product of the Trinity youth and academy system, made his Super League debut in the ...
READ MORE
Kirsty Coventry Qualifies for 200 Meter Backstroke Swimming Finals in Brazil
Kirsty Coventry Qualifies for 200 Meter Backstroke Swimming Finals in Brazil
RIO, Brazil — Zimbabwean swimming queen Kirsty Coventry has qualified for the 200 meter backstroke finals in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Coventry came sixth in the semi-finals last night clocking ...
READ MORE
Whistle-Blower Exposes Benjani, Rushwaya Affair
Whistle-Blower Exposes Benjani, Rushwaya Affair
Former Zifa chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya was reportedly in a romantic relationship with former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, the court heard yesterday.This was said by Leeroy Kundishora Waguta, who is ...
READ MORE
Dynamos, Caps clash again
Dynamos, Caps clash again
HARARE - Dynamos are hoping to bounce back from their Sino-Zim Cup defeat when they again clash with Caps United in the Bob 91 Super Cup final at Rufaro Stadium ...
READ MORE
Dauda is crowned Zimbabwe Soccer star of the years
Dauda is crowned Zimbabwe Soccer star of the years
HARARE - Dennis Dauda was crowned 2014 Soccer Star of the Year as ZPC Kariba swept the top honours at last night’s awards ceremony held in the capital. Dauda led a ...
READ MORE
De Boer fired by Inter Milan after 14 matches
De Boer fired by Inter Milan after 14 matches
MILAN (Reuters) - Inter Milan fired Dutchman Frank de Boer as coach on Tuesday after less than three months in charge during which the former European champions lost seven of ...
READ MORE
Irfan bounces Zimbabwe out as Pakistan claim first win
Irfan bounces Zimbabwe out as Pakistan claim first win
BRISBANE (Reuters) - Mohammad Irfan extracted steep bounce from the Gabba pitch to pick up four wickets as Pakistan secured their first victory at the World Cup by beating Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
Guardiola to manage Manchester City from July
Guardiola to manage Manchester City from July
LONDON (Reuters) - Spaniard Pep Guardiola has signed a three-year contract to take over as Manchester City manager in July, the Premier League club said on Monday. Manuel Pellegrini ...
READ MORE
Mapeza warns against complacency
I regret; I should have chosen Ghana over
Wakefield reward youth star Judah Mazive with full-time
Kirsty Coventry Qualifies for 200 Meter Backstroke Swimming
Whistle-Blower Exposes Benjani, Rushwaya Affair
Dynamos, Caps clash again
Dauda is crowned Zimbabwe Soccer star of the
De Boer fired by Inter Milan after 14
Irfan bounces Zimbabwe out as Pakistan claim first
Guardiola to manage Manchester City from July

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News