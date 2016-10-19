News Ticker

AFCON draw: Zimbabwe drawn in B with Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal

19th October 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 9

HARARE – The draw for the final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017, made Wednesday in Libreville, capital of Gabon, placed Tunisia in Group B along with Algeria, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Kalisto Pasuwa’s men were placed in Pot 4 according to the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Zimbabwe are in the same pot with Togo, Uganda and Guinea Bissau. This means the Warriors face tough opponents such as holders Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria in the group stages.

The hosts Gabon will avoid holders Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Algeria because they are the top seeds for the draw. Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt will not meet in the group stages.

Teams will be drawn into four groups of four with the top two teams in each group advancing into the last quarter finals.

The pots were based on the performance of the qualified teams during the AFCON final tournaments (2012, 2013, 2015), AFCON qualifiers (2013, 2015, 2017), FIFA World Cup (2014) and FIFA World Cup qualifiers (2014).

Composition of groups:

Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau (Libreville)

Group B: Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe (Franceville)

Group C: Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Morocco, Togo (Owem)

Group D: Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda (Port-Gentil)

The final phase of the 31th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 14 January to 5 February in Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port-Gentil.

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

