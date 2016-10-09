News Ticker

Zifa extends hunt for CEO

9th October 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 25

THE hunt for the Zifa chief executive officer — to replace ousted Jonathan Mashingaidze — is set to continue after the football mother body extended the deadline for applications by another two weeks.

chiyangwa

But Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela dismissed suggestions that the association extended the deadline as a result of poor interest in the job by prospective takers.

“I’m not at liberty to disclose the number or names of the applicants for the post of CEO but the response has been good.

The decision to extend the deadline has nothing to do with the number of people that have applied for the job so far,” said Gwesela.

The deadline has now been moved from 30 September to 15 October.

The position fell vacant after controversial Mashingaidze was fired during a Zifa executive committee meeting in April.

Mashingaidze was replaced by acting CEO Joseph Mamutse.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa has expressed his willingness to have a substantive CEO as soon as possible.

In an advertisement flighted last month, Zifa are looking for a person in possession of a commercial degree or relevant sport management degree while a post graduate qualification such as MBA will be an added advantage.

The duties of the CEO will include implementing decisions passed by the congress and the executive committee, organising meetings for the congress, executive committee, standing committees and secretarial services.

The person is also expected to lead budget formulation and control.

