Zifa extends hunt for CEO

THE hunt for the Zifa chief executive officer — to replace ousted Jonathan Mashingaidze — is set to continue after the football mother body extended the deadline for applications by another two weeks.
But Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela dismissed suggestions that the association extended the deadline as a result of poor interest in the job by prospective takers.
“I’m not at liberty to disclose the number or names of the applicants for the post of CEO but the response has been good.
The decision to extend the deadline has nothing to do with the number of people that have applied for the job so far,” said Gwesela.
The deadline has now been moved from 30 September to 15 October.
The position fell vacant after controversial Mashingaidze was fired during a Zifa executive committee meeting in April.
Mashingaidze was replaced by acting CEO Joseph Mamutse.
Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa has expressed his willingness to have a substantive CEO as soon as possible.
In an advertisement flighted last month, Zifa are looking for a person in possession of a commercial degree or relevant sport management degree while a post graduate qualification such as MBA will be an added advantage.
The duties of the CEO will include implementing decisions passed by the congress and the executive committee, organising meetings for the congress, executive committee, standing committees and secretarial services.
The person is also expected to lead budget formulation and control.
The trial of former Zifa chief executive officer, Henrietta Rushwaya, board member, Edzai Kasinauyo and former Warriors assistant coach, Nation Dube, accused of plotting to fix Warriors’ matches, resumed at ...
LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Villa were crushed 6-1 by Southampton but joined Leicester City in celebrating Premier League survival on Saturday while Steven Gerrard's farewell party was spoiled as Liverpool ...
Second seed Maria Sharapova insisted Thursday her "terrible" record against arch-rival Serena Williams was irrelevant after booking an Australian Open final showdown with the American top seed.
Sharapova, 27, looked every ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: rhodium plc()
Pingback: charity fraudster()
Pingback: Sfeerhaard()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: immortal plc()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: amp bodybuilding()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: computer reparatie Winterswijk()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: arimixyl()
Pingback: hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: testo-e()
Pingback: removals to ireland()
Pingback: Philip Chiyangwa is the new Cosafa president – 263AfricaNews()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: his response()
Pingback: synergize consulting()