News Ticker

Platinum, Caps hit by suspensions

5th October 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 34

FC Platinum and Caps United’s bid to win the league title could be affected as the two sides will be missing some key players due to suspension in their weekend’s respective games.

mapeza

Leaders FC Platinum travel to Harare City on Saturday and will be without midfielder Winston Mhango.

Mhango has been one of the outstanding performers for the platinum miners this season but after accumulating three yellow cards, he will miss the trip to the capital city.

The platinum miners are just a point clear at the top and missing an instrumental player, at such a crucial stage of the league race could play a negative role in their glory quest.

However, FC Platinum are not the only title-chasing side missing a key player, as Caps United will also be without defender Stephen Makatuka when they travel to Border Strikers.

Being a senior player as well a big figure at the club, center-back Makatuka’s absence could prove to be a tricky situation for United especially that they are travelling to Dulivhadzimo Stadium where Strikers have been very resistant.

But Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe is not unfazed by the absence of Makatuka.

“Every time when we play we miss some players due to suspension or injuries so Stephen not being there is not a big worry for us. We have always been prepared to play without even some of our senior guys,” Mathe said.

“Yes of course Stephen is a senior player and his absence could be felt but we will try to do without him. There are other guys who can step in and do well. All-in-all this situation is not much a big issue for us. We know this is a crucial match for us.”

Carlton Munzabwa and Dennis Dauda are some of the players that could step in for Makatuka.

Related Posts
Arsenal spread festive cheer as Gunners dream of league title
Arsenal spread festive cheer as Gunners dream of league title
Unlike their counterparts at Leicester City, we are not quite at the point where Arsenal’s supporters are emboldened enough to sing about winning the league. They are, however, entitled to think ...
READ MORE
Highlanders FC celebrate their goal © Pic Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix
Bosso face in-form How Mine
TWO teams with contrasting fortunes, Highlanders who have gone for six games without a win and How Mine whose unbeaten run is seven matches, clash in a potentially exciting Bulawayo ...
READ MORE
Hamilton edges Raikkonen in China practice
Hamilton edges Raikkonen in China practice
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton fended off Kimi Raikkonen to claim the bragging rights over his rivals in both free practice sessions for the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday but ...
READ MORE
Arsenal lacking physical presence – Viera
Arsenal lacking physical presence – Viera
Former captain Patrick Vieira supports manager Arsene Wenger's stringent transfer policy at Arsenal but said reinforcements might be needed following the north London side's lacklustre start to the Premier League ...
READ MORE
Former Zifa chief executive officer Rushwaya reveals match-fixing details
Former Zifa chief executive officer Rushwaya reveals match-fixing details
FORMER Zifa chief executive officer Henrietta Rushwaya has revealed how the alleged syndicate that allegedly manipulated the South African Premier Soccer League matches operated. BY BRIAN NKIWANE Rushwaya — who was ...
READ MORE
Manchester United grateful to Chris Smalling as they see off Wolfsburg
Manchester United grateful to Chris Smalling as they see off Wolfsburg
For a while Manchester United briefly threatened to add their name to what had hitherto been an undistinguished week for English teams in Europe’s premier club competition. They were losing, almost ...
READ MORE
Former Ivory Coast defender Gohouri dies, aged 34
Former Ivory Coast defender Gohouri dies, aged 34
BERLIN (Reuters) - The body of former Ivory Coast defender Steve Gohouri has been recovered from the River Rhine after he went missing in mid- December, German regional league club ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe cricket chief endorses ‘safe’ tour of Pakistan
Zimbabwe cricket chief endorses ‘safe’ tour of Pakistan
LAHORE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Wilson Manase has declared Pakistan 'safe' for international cricket after two matches of the five-game tour and urged test-playing nations to revisit their ...
READ MORE
Van Gaal sacked by United, Mourinho poised to step in
Van Gaal sacked by United, Mourinho poised to step in
MANCHESTER - Manchester United sacked manager Louis van Gaal on Monday after an FA Cup triumph failed to make up for the club's inability to qualify for the Champions League ...
READ MORE
Mourinho set for United, Van Gaal won’t discuss leaving
Mourinho set for United, Van Gaal won’t discuss leaving
LONDON (Reuters) - Jose Mourinho will be appointed Manchester United manager next week to replace Louis van Gaal despite Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace, British media have ...
READ MORE
Arsenal spread festive cheer as Gunners dream of
Bosso face in-form How Mine
Hamilton edges Raikkonen in China practice
Arsenal lacking physical presence – Viera
Former Zifa chief executive officer Rushwaya reveals match-fixing
Manchester United grateful to Chris Smalling as they
Former Ivory Coast defender Gohouri dies, aged 34
Zimbabwe cricket chief endorses ‘safe’ tour of Pakistan
Van Gaal sacked by United, Mourinho poised to
Mourinho set for United, Van Gaal won’t discuss

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News