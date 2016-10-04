West Brom’s Brendan Galloway rejects Africa Cup of Nations offer from Zimbabwe

Brendan Galloway has declined an offer to play for Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations this season and chosen to stay within the England set-up instead.

The Albion defender, who is currently on a season-long loan from Everton, was born in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, before moving to England when he was six years old.

The 20-year-old has been called up to the England under-21 squad for Thursday’s Euro qualifier against Kazakhstan and next Tuesday’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium. He’s already played for England at U17, U18, and U19 level.

However, Galloway is still eligible to play for the senior Zimbabwe side, and their coach Kalisto Pasuwa is trying to tempt him into making the switch in time for January’s competition in Gabon.

That would potentially render the young defender unavailable for the Baggies, but Pasuwa has been met with a brick wall so far.

“We are always looking for good players,” said the Zimbabwe coach. “As for the England-based guys like (Burnley’s Tendayi) Darikwa and Galloway, they have not been responding positively to come and play for the national team.

“Maybe it’s because they are still weighing their options to see if they could play for Zimbabwe or England.

“But we will try to reconsider them in the build-up to the January tournament if they are available. They might have made a decision on the national team they want to play for.”

Zimbabwe are currently ranked 113 in the world, and have never got out of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.