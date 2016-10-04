West Brom’s Brendan Galloway rejects Africa Cup of Nations offer from Zimbabwe

Brendan Galloway has declined an offer to play for Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations this season and chosen to stay within the England set-up instead.
The Albion defender, who is currently on a season-long loan from Everton, was born in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, before moving to England when he was six years old.
The 20-year-old has been called up to the England under-21 squad for Thursday’s Euro qualifier against Kazakhstan and next Tuesday’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium. He’s already played for England at U17, U18, and U19 level.
However, Galloway is still eligible to play for the senior Zimbabwe side, and their coach Kalisto Pasuwa is trying to tempt him into making the switch in time for January’s competition in Gabon.
That would potentially render the young defender unavailable for the Baggies, but Pasuwa has been met with a brick wall so far.
“We are always looking for good players,” said the Zimbabwe coach. “As for the England-based guys like (Burnley’s Tendayi) Darikwa and Galloway, they have not been responding positively to come and play for the national team.
“Maybe it’s because they are still weighing their options to see if they could play for Zimbabwe or England.
“But we will try to reconsider them in the build-up to the January tournament if they are available. They might have made a decision on the national team they want to play for.”
Zimbabwe are currently ranked 113 in the world, and have never got out of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.
A $195 000 addition to the African Football Confederation (CAF) coffers should be |good news for the continental governing body.
Alas, the opposite is the case.
The money comes from fines imposed on ...
BATA, Equatorial Guinea, (Reuters) – Tunisia are facing heavy punishment after their players attacked the referee at the end of Saturday's African Nations Cup quarter-final loss to Equatorial Guinea.
The Confederation ...
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND/MOSCOW - Sport's highest tribunal rejected on Thursday Russia's appeal against a doping ban for its entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics starting in 15 days' time, drawing ...
HARARE - NetOne acting-board chairperson Peter Chingoka said the mobile phone services provider will always be dedicated to funding various national football teams in the country.
By Nigel Matongorere
The former Zimbabwe ...
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - Liverpool have found their identity under manager Juergen Klopp, who has transformed the Merseyside club into genuine Premier League title contenders this season, former Manchester United boss ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: immortal plc()
Pingback: wibforum()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: in vitro()
Pingback: generics pharm()
Pingback: erotik outlet()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: hire an attorney()
Pingback: Become an Uber Driver()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Car Wash()
Pingback: papas al pormayor.cl()
Pingback: APKBucket()
Pingback: 100 layer acrylic()
Pingback: para herseydir()
Pingback: synergize consulting()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()