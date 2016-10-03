Zimbabwe battling to convince Everton defender to play for national team

Zimbabwe are trying to convince Brendan Galloway to swap his international allegiance, according to a report.

The Liverpool Echo claim Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa wanted the Everton defender to pledge his future with the African nation.

Galloway, 20, has been included in England Under-21s latest squad and has played at several youth team levels.

The defender, who is currently on a season-long loan at West Brom, could still swap allegiances because he is yet to make a senior appearance for England.

The report details that Pasuwa is trying to persuade Galloway and Burnley defender Tendayi Derikwa to play for Zimbabwe’s national side.

“As the technical team, we are always looking for good players and as for the England-based guys like Darikwa and Galloway, they have not been responding positively to come and play for the national team,” Pasuwa said.

Galloway was born in Zimbabwe but has developed into a Premier League footballer in England and is unlikely to swap his national allegiances.

He left Goodison Park in the summer to experience regular first-team football, with Leighton Baines and Bryan Oviedo ahead of him in the pecking order.