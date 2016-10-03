News Ticker

Zimbabwe battling to convince Everton defender to play for national team

3rd October 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 20

Zimbabwe are trying to convince Brendan Galloway to swap his international allegiance, according to a report.

The Liverpool Echo claim Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa wanted the Everton defender to pledge his future with the African nation.

Galloway, 20, has been included in England Under-21s latest squad and has played at several youth team levels.

The defender, who is currently on a season-long loan at West Brom, could still swap allegiances because he is yet to make a senior appearance for England.

The report details that Pasuwa is trying to persuade Galloway and Burnley defender Tendayi Derikwa to play for Zimbabwe’s national side.

“As the technical team, we are always looking for good players and as for the England-based guys like Darikwa and Galloway, they have not been responding positively to come and play for the national team,” Pasuwa said.

Galloway was born in Zimbabwe but has developed into a Premier League footballer in England and is unlikely to swap his national allegiances.

He left Goodison Park in the summer to experience regular first-team football, with Leighton Baines and Bryan Oviedo ahead of him in the pecking order.

Related Posts
Suarez, Messi wonder strikes give Barca edge at Atletico
Suarez, Messi wonder strikes give Barca edge at Atletico
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored stunning goals to edge Barcelona towards a fourth consecutive King's Cup final with a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, ...
READ MORE
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele waves to the crowd after speaking during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX1GN6H
Pelé undergoes back surgery in latest health scare
SAO PAULO - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has undergone back surgery, a close aide told Reuters on Saturday, the latest in a series of recent health problems afflicting the 74-year-old ...
READ MORE
Egypt's Rami Rabia and Nigeria’s Aminu Umar in action. Football Soccer - African Nations Cup qualifiers – Group G – Egypt v Nigeria - Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt 29/03/2016 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Nigeria out as heavyweights close in on Nations Cup finals
DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) - Record winners Egypt were among the heavyweights who moved to the brink of African Nations Cup qualification on Tuesday but 2013 champions Nigeria are out ...
READ MORE
Everton confirm sacking of manager Martinez
Everton confirm sacking of manager Martinez
London - Everton have sacked manager Roberto Martinez, the Premier League club announced on Thursday, confirming widespread reports in the British media. In place since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2013, ...
READ MORE
Xavi to announce Barca exit, Al Sadd deal on Thursday
Xavi to announce Barca exit, Al Sadd deal on Thursday
MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona midfielder Xavi will announce on Thursday he is leaving the club he joined as an 11-year-old to sign a lucrative three-year deal with Qatari side Al ...
READ MORE
Desperate Bafana Bafana coach envy of Warriors having Khama Billiat
Desperate Bafana Bafana coach envy of Warriors having Khama Billiat
Johannesburg - While Bafana Bafana's misery in front of goal continues, head coach Shakes Mashaba admits he wishes he had a player like Mamelodi Sundowns' Khama Billiat in his squad, ...
READ MORE
Ronaldo has the opportunity to outshine Messi
Ronaldo has the opportunity to outshine Messi
Paris - For so much of Cristiano Ronaldo's majestic career, he has battled with Lionel Messi, often unsuccessfully, to be considered the greatest player in the world. If history ultimately judges ...
READ MORE
Harrison quits Caps United
Harrison quits Caps United
CAPS United were struck with an untimely bombshell last night when coach Mark Harrison sensationally quit the Harare football giants after only 13 matches in charge. BY WELLINGTON TONI He had signed ...
READ MORE
SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 06: Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Michael Carrick during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Manchester United at Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Mkhitaryan tames Spurs to stop Man Utd rot
Manchester - Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United but was later stretchered off as Jose Mourinho's side claimed a timely 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur ...
READ MORE
‘Self-belief’ hindering Arsenal’s title chances’ – Sanchez
‘Self-belief’ hindering Arsenal’s title chances’ – Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez says a lack of self-belief could prevent Arsenal winning the Premier League title this season.   After leaders Leicester were held at home by West Brom on Tuesday evening, Arsenal ...
READ MORE
Suarez, Messi wonder strikes give Barca edge at
Pelé undergoes back surgery in latest health scare
Nigeria out as heavyweights close in on Nations
Everton confirm sacking of manager Martinez
Xavi to announce Barca exit, Al Sadd deal
Desperate Bafana Bafana coach envy of Warriors having
Ronaldo has the opportunity to outshine Messi
Harrison quits Caps United
Mkhitaryan tames Spurs to stop Man Utd rot
‘Self-belief’ hindering Arsenal’s title chances’ – Sanchez

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News