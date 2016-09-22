News Ticker

Ricciardo tips Rosberg for F1 title

22nd September 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 26

Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay, Singapore - 17/9/16 Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R), Mercedes' driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (C) and Red Bull's driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrate finishing their qualifying session. REUTERS/Edgar Su

LONDON – Australian Daniel Ricciardo has spoken of the awkward pre-podium silences between Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, while tipping the latter for the season’s Formula One title.

The smiling Red Bull driver finished second in Singapore last weekend, with Rosberg winning and triple champion Hamilton third.

The result sent Rosberg back on top in the championship, the German now eight points clear of Hamilton with six rounds remaining.

“When Lewis made up that deficit to Nico and came back it was like OK, nobody’s going to touch Lewis,” he told Sky Sports television during a trip to Australia ahead of next week’s Malaysian race.

“Nico’s come back… I’m going to throw a spanner in the works and say Rosberg,” he added when asked to pick one of the pair for the title.

Rosberg has won eight races to Hamilton’s six this year, including the three since the August break just when it looked like the Briton had the momentum.

“The best part is if you get on the podium with them two, in the room before we go out on the podium just after the race, you take the helmet off and it’s awkward for me because it’s just so silent,” said Ricciardo.

“I don’t like silence too much, so I’m like trying to either talk to myself or make conversation with them but they are just happy enjoying the awkward silence. It’s quite fun.”

Hamilton and Rosberg have battled for the title for the last three years, their relationship going through the occasional frosty patch, and this season the competition is closer than ever between the two.

When Hamilton won his third title in Texas last year, he tossed a cap to Rosberg while they waited in the podium room and had it slung straight back by the unhappy German.

Rosberg later described the incident as “just our typical games”.

The pair have been on the podium together eight times in 15 races this year. Ricciardo has joined them three times.

Related Posts
Swiss police raid UEFA as Panama Papers scandal spreads
Swiss police raid UEFA as Panama Papers scandal spreads
ZURICH/REYKJAVIK - Swiss police raided the European soccer body UEFA on Wednesday to seize information about a contract disclosed in the Panama Papers that was signed by Gianni Infantino, now ...
READ MORE
Jadhav’s maiden ODI ton eases India to victory
Jadhav’s maiden ODI ton eases India to victory
HARARE, July 14 (Reuters) – A maiden century from Kedar Jadhav helped India complete a clean-sweep of the three-match one-day International series in Zimbabwe with an 83-run victory at Harare ...
READ MORE
Serena demolishes Radwanska to make final in Australia
Serena demolishes Radwanska to make final in Australia
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams underlined the difference in class and power between her and the rest of the women's field with a 6-0 6-4 demolition of fourth seed Agnieszka ...
READ MORE
Zifa shocker…assets worth just $30k…CBZ leads long list of creditors
Zifa shocker…assets worth just $30k…CBZ leads long list of creditors
THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa)’s High Court application to be placed under trustee management last week appears to have thrown the shadowy Zifa (Pvt) Ltd back into the spotlight amid ...
READ MORE
Euro 2016 title is next on Germany’s list: Schweinsteiger
Euro 2016 title is next on Germany’s list: Schweinsteiger
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Euro 2016 trophy is firmly in Germany's sights, captain Bastian Schweinsteiger said, a day after a lacklustre win over Georgia secured their spot at the tournament ...
READ MORE
Government speaks out on ZIFA chaos
Government speaks out on ZIFA chaos
HARARE - Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane has called on ZIFA to ensure that whatever decisions made do not disrupt the Warriors’ preparations for the Africa Nations Championships. ZIFA must ...
READ MORE
Wenger blames ‘difficult climate’ at Emirates for failure
Wenger blames ‘difficult climate’ at Emirates for failure
LONDON - A “difficult climate” at Emirates Stadium contributed to Arsenal's poor home form this season and eventually led to the team missing out on a chance to win the ...
READ MORE
Guardiola edges closer to familiar failure
Guardiola edges closer to familiar failure
Madrid - After watching Pep Guardiola fail to inspire Bayern Munich to victory over Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, Manchester City may wonder if ...
READ MORE
Chelsea out, 10-man PSG through on away goals
Chelsea out, 10-man PSG through on away goals
LONDON - It was a wild, draining night and for a long time before that dramatic finale, when the Paris Saint-Germain players still had the energy to party and Diego ...
READ MORE
Pedro and Willian out of Arsenal clash, confirms Mourinho
Pedro and Willian out of Arsenal clash, confirms Mourinho
LONDON - Chelsea will be without Pedro and Willian in Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, manager Jose Mourinho has said. Mourinho's team have made a stuttering start to their Premier ...
READ MORE
Swiss police raid UEFA as Panama Papers scandal
Jadhav’s maiden ODI ton eases India to victory
Serena demolishes Radwanska to make final in Australia
Zifa shocker…assets worth just $30k…CBZ leads long list
Euro 2016 title is next on Germany’s list:
Government speaks out on ZIFA chaos
Wenger blames ‘difficult climate’ at Emirates for failure
Guardiola edges closer to familiar failure
Chelsea out, 10-man PSG through on away goals
Pedro and Willian out of Arsenal clash, confirms

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News