News Ticker

Liverpool’s Mane fit for Leicester clash

7th September 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 18

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren scores their fourth goal Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

LIVERPOO (Reuters) – Liverpool’s Sadio Mane says he is fit for Saturday’s Premier League clash against champions Leicester City, dismissing reports that he had sustained an injury in Senegal’s African Nations Cup qualifier last week.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in June, was substituted in the second half of Senegal’s 2-0 victory over Namibia in Dakar, prompting speculation about his fitness.

“I’m fit. It’s true I got a little kick in the back of the knee, but it was nothing special — it happened in the first half and I played (on),” Mane told the club’s website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Tuesday.

“The most important thing is I am here today at (Liverpool’s training ground) Melwood, I am happy to be fit and will get myself ready for Leicester in the rest of the week.”

Liverpool have started the league campaign with four points from their opening three games.

 

Related Posts
Liverpool fans disapproves Micheal Owen ambassadorial role
Liverpool fans disapproves Micheal Owen ambassadorial role
Liverpool's supporters were less than impressed by the announcement on Thursday that former striker Michael Owen has been appointed as the club's first “international ambassador”.   Owen came through Liverpool's youth system ...
READ MORE
????????????????????????????????????
Zimbabwean-Born Soccer Ace Dies in USA
WASHINGTON—Zimbabwean-born San Diego Sockers attacking midfielder, Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele, has died in a car accident in USA.   In a statement posted on its official website Friday evening, the soccer team said, ...
READ MORE
Resistance to Chiyangwa’s illegal activities at ZIFA escalates
Resistance to Chiyangwa’s illegal activities at ZIFA escalates
THE local football governing body’s decision to dissolve Zifa and replace it with the newly-formed National Football Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ) appears to have usurped the powers of the Premier ...
READ MORE
Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA monitoring committee Israel and Palestine, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sexwale to stand for FIFA presidency
South African businessman and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale is to run for the presidency of world soccer's governing body FIFA, a spokesman said on Saturday as the deadline for ...
READ MORE
FIFA President Sepp Blatter pauses during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FIFA head Blatter shifts blame to confederations in interview
Embattled FIFA President Sepp Blatter has told a Swiss newspaper that continental confederations, rather than soccer's world governing body, were to blame for the corruption scandal engulfing the game. In a ...
READ MORE
Blatter rocks world soccer by quitting FIFA amid scandal
Blatter rocks world soccer by quitting FIFA amid scandal
Sepp Blatter rocked the world of soccer on Tuesday by unexpectedly quitting as FIFA president in the face of a corruption investigation that has plunged the game's governing body into ...
READ MORE
Duncan Mugabe from Uganda
Mugabe face-off Indondo in Rwanda Tennis Open final
Top contenders Duncan Mugabe from Uganda and DR Congo’s Denis Indondo faceoff in a highly anticipated Rwanda Tennis Open final on Sunday afternoon at Amahoro National Stadium outdoor tennis courts. Two of the ...
READ MORE
Arsenal’s response to defeat will define season – Wenger
Arsenal’s response to defeat will define season – Wenger
LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal need to respond with quality and belief when they take on Crystal Palace following their painful season-opening Premier League defeat against West Ham United, manager Arsene ...
READ MORE
Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal to ‘go for it’ against Barcelona
Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal to ‘go for it’ against Barcelona
Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal to "go for it" against Barcelona, but warned his side they must be clinical in front of goal if they are to beat the reigning ...
READ MORE
Serena storms into quarters in record-smashing style
Serena storms into quarters in record-smashing style
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals in record-smashing style on Monday by easing past Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2 6-3 to claim her record 308th ...
READ MORE
Liverpool fans disapproves Micheal Owen ambassadorial role
Zimbabwean-Born Soccer Ace Dies in USA
Resistance to Chiyangwa’s illegal activities at ZIFA escalates
Sexwale to stand for FIFA presidency
FIFA head Blatter shifts blame to confederations in
Blatter rocks world soccer by quitting FIFA amid
Mugabe face-off Indondo in Rwanda Tennis Open final
Arsenal’s response to defeat will define season –
Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal to ‘go for it’
Serena storms into quarters in record-smashing style

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News