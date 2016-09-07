Liverpool’s Mane fit for Leicester clash

LIVERPOO (Reuters) – Liverpool’s Sadio Mane says he is fit for Saturday’s Premier League clash against champions Leicester City, dismissing reports that he had sustained an injury in Senegal’s African Nations Cup qualifier last week.
The 24-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in June, was substituted in the second half of Senegal’s 2-0 victory over Namibia in Dakar, prompting speculation about his fitness.
“I’m fit. It’s true I got a little kick in the back of the knee, but it was nothing special — it happened in the first half and I played (on),” Mane told the club’s website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Tuesday.
“The most important thing is I am here today at (Liverpool’s training ground) Melwood, I am happy to be fit and will get myself ready for Leicester in the rest of the week.”
Liverpool have started the league campaign with four points from their opening three games.
