Warriors will reach Afcon semis

FORMER Warriors winger Robson Muchichwa believes the Warriors can surprise many and go all the way to the semifinals of the Total African Nations Cup finals set for Gabon early next year.

Speaking to South Africa’s online sports site, KickOff.com, the former Kaizer Chiefs man said Zimbabwe’s failure to excel on the continent in past tournaments was not due to lack of effort but lack of quality.

He believes the problem no longer exists for the nation, singling out Khama Billiat, Tendai Ndoro and Knowledge Musona as the men to lead the charge.

The trio are on top of their game for their clubs with Billiat leading the charge at Mamelodi Sundowns, Ndoro opening the season with a hatrick for Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows while Musona has scored three goals so far for his Belgian side KV Oostende.

“For me you need combination and I think those guys are combining very well. Their combination, I think, will help us to go through to the semi-finals because they are doing well,” Muchichwa told KickOff.com.

Callisto Pasuwa’s side are top of Group L with a game to spare – and in no danger of being overtaken – as they finish their group away against Guinea in Conakry tomorrow at Stade du 28 Septembre.

“I think the recent team is doing well,” Muchichwa said. “I’m happy for them that they have qualified and they put the team together.

“The great part of it is they are on top of the group so for me that was good achievement. It shows that going into Total Afcon next year I’m expecting them to reach the quarter-finals or semi-finals with the team we have.”

The Warriors will be making their third appearance at the finals, having first qualified in 2004 when the finals were held in Tunisia and at the 2006 tournament in Egypt.

Zimbabwe will know their finals group opponents on October 19 when the draw takes place in the Gabonese capital of Libreville. Kickoff.com/