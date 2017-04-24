Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba on course

ZPC Kariba’s win over the weekend ensured they are top team for August, making Sunday Chidzambwa a strong candidate for coach of the month.

Although the votes decide, Chidzambwa has done enough to put his name in the hat after collecting 10 points from five games. He faces stiff competition from Harare City coach Moses Chunga who managed nine points.

Chidzambwa has inspired his team to three consecutive wins, a performance that has taken them to fourth on the log with 34 points, nine behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Highlanders Erol Akbay, FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza, Dynamos’ Lloyd Mutasa and Ngezi Platinum’s Tonderai Ndiraya have already won the coach of the month award this year.

Other coaches with a strong case include CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe, Chapungu’s John Nyikadzino, Bulawayo City caretaker coach Try Ncube, How Mine’s Kelvin Kaindu and Takura Shariwa of Mutare City.

They have all picked up eight points over the same period.

There are interesting statistics recorded in the last five games played in August.

• Shariwa’s charges were the highest scoring team with nine goals, making one of their attacking players a strong favourite for the player of the month.

• The same team Mutare City have the worst defence after they conceded 10 goals in those five matches.

• Chapungu conceded the least goals, two in five matches, making their goalkeeper or any of their defensive player(s) favourite for player of the month.

• Ngezi Platinum had the worst scoring record in the period under review with two goals scored in five matches.

• Harare City and Chapungu have the best goal difference with a positive three in the five matches played.

• Tsholotsho, who are at the bottom of the August log, have the worst goal difference at a negative four.

• ZPC Kariba and CAPS United are the two only teams among the top four for the August log and also among the top four when the overall log is considered.