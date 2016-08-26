News Ticker

Philip Chiyangwa’s gospel of ascendency

26th August 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 30

ZIFA president, Philip Chiyangwa, remains confident that he will soon leave domestic football management as he aims at securing a place in the administration of the game at a global stage within the world soccer governing body, Fifa.Addressing Castle Lager Premiership soccer writers during a three-day workshop held in Harare recently, Chiyangwa, who was the guest of honour at the event, said he was recently elected into the committee of African football presidents from English speaking Africa countries.

He said he would soon be leaving Zifa for a more challenging post in global football administration.

“I am honoured to officiate at this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Sports Writers’ workshop. I welcome you all to the prestigious workshop.

“Very soon I will be leaving Zifa for a more challenging task at Fifa, up there. I was recently elected into the committee of African football presidents from English speaking Africa countries,” said Chiyangwa.

The flamboyant Harare businessman shot to the summit of domestic football administration on December 5 last year and upon his election, the comical property mogul made no secret of his intentions to scale up the ladder of football administration.

During the recent workshop in Harare, Chiyangwa emphasised on the importance of the media in football development.

“Football and the media are inextricably intertwined, hence it is undeniable that the popularity that the beautiful game enjoys today is a direct result of tireless efforts of members of the fourth estate.

“I am reliably informed that the major objective of this workshop is to broaden the understanding of the management and administration of football in Zimbabwe. Football and sports journalism have evolved and undergone a revolution.

“I am confident that this workshop will enlighten participants on pertinent issues with regards to latest trends in football management, coaching, media operations, management of competitions, crowd management, fair play code, laws of the game, role of the media in football development, integrity in sport and club licensing.

“I am very optimistic that this three day all-embracing workshop will also come up with areas of continuous mutual cooperation between the media and football administrators. I would like to thank the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for organising such an important event,” said Chiyangwa. – Manica Post

