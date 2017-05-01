Kaizer Chiefs register Katsande as non-foreigner

JOHANNESBURG – South African football club Kaizer Chiefs have registered Zimbabwean national team skipper Willard Katsande as a non-foreigner ahead of the new season following the issuing of his permanent residence permit.



The registration of Katsande as ‘local’ opens up another foreign slot for Chiefs allowing them to add another should they so wish.

Zambian forward Lewis Macha, the Zimbabwean duo of Edmore Chirambadare and Mitchell Katsvairo and the injured Togolese forward Camaldine Abraw are the four players that will be registered as foreigners by Chiefs this season.

Katsande met the minimum five years required to be eligible for permanent residence last season and opted to apply for his South African identity document.









With those papers now issued Katasande is permitted to play as a non-foreigner, effective from this season.

The 30-year-old arrived in South Africa at the start of the 2010-11 season signing for Ajax Cape Town where he stayed for only a season before moving to Chiefs.

At Chiefs he has grown into an influential figure in the five years that he has spent with the club and proudly stands at the player with the most appearances over the last four years.

With Katsande into the last year of his contract at Chiefs a scramble for his services is expected in January – during which time he will also be leading Zimbabwe at the AFCON finals in Gabon.-Kick-off