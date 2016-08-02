Asamoah Gyan serves ‘Mugabe’ with defamatory suit

ACCRA, Ghana – Incarcerated Montie FM host, Salifu Maase alias Mugabe is set for another round of legal wrangling after he was served a writ of summons in a defamatory suit filed by Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan.



Mugabe, a member of the infamous Montie FM trio was served with the summons on the day he was sentenced to a four month prison term for making contemptious statements against the Supreme Court.

The “Pampaso” host and his panelists, Alistair Tairo Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn who also received a similar four month prison term were fined Ghc10,000 each.

Gyan’s lawyers, Cromwell Gray LLP disclosed to Daily Graphiic that their client is still keen on pursuing the issue irrespective of the judgement handed down by the Supreme Court.

Sources close to the the player add that he is bent on clearing his reputation after the radio host and Madam Akua Donkor, founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party demanded he explain if he was funding the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the largest opposition political party in the country.

The pair also claimed that the Shanghai SIPG striker had something to do with a 40-footer container of undisclosed items meant to aid the NPP in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in November.

“The bailiff informed us that he has served Mr Maase but we have not heard from Akua Donkor,” Kissi Agyebeng, an Esquire of Cromwell Gray LLP told Graphic Online.

Mr Agyebeng added that Gyan had not changed his mind regarding the suit even though Mugabe was currently behind bars.

“That is the Supreme Court and they have handed down judgement. That doesn’t concern him, he instructed me to serve suit and we are still pursuing the case.”

Among the reliefs Gyan is seeking from the court are general, exemplary or aggravated damages for libel, a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from repeating similar libelous words against him and costs, including his lawyers’ fees. – GhanaWeb