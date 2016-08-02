News Ticker

Asamoah Gyan serves ‘Mugabe’ with defamatory suit

2nd August 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 1

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between USA and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 26, 2010 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Asamoah Gyan

ACCRA, Ghana – Incarcerated Montie FM host, Salifu Maase alias Mugabe is set for another round of legal wrangling after he was served a writ of summons in a defamatory suit filed by Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between USA and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 26, 2010 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Asamoah Gyan
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 26: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team’s second goal in extra time during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between USA and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 26, 2010 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Asamoah Gyan

Mugabe, a member of the infamous Montie FM trio was served with the summons on the day he was sentenced to a four month prison term for making contemptious statements against the Supreme Court.

The “Pampaso” host and his panelists, Alistair Tairo Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn who also received a similar four month prison term were fined Ghc10,000 each.

Gyan’s lawyers, Cromwell Gray LLP disclosed to Daily Graphiic that their client is still keen on pursuing the issue irrespective of the judgement handed down by the Supreme Court.

Sources close to the the player add that he is bent on clearing his reputation after the radio host and Madam Akua Donkor, founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party demanded he explain if he was funding the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the largest opposition political party in the country.

The pair also claimed that the Shanghai SIPG striker had something to do with a 40-footer container of undisclosed items meant to aid the NPP in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in November.

“The bailiff informed us that he has served Mr Maase but we have not heard from Akua Donkor,” Kissi Agyebeng, an Esquire of Cromwell Gray LLP told Graphic Online.

Mr Agyebeng added that Gyan had not changed his mind regarding the suit even though Mugabe was currently behind bars.

“That is the Supreme Court and they have handed down judgement. That doesn’t concern him, he instructed me to serve suit and we are still pursuing the case.”

Among the reliefs Gyan is seeking from the court are general, exemplary or aggravated damages for libel, a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from repeating similar libelous words against him and costs, including his lawyers’ fees. – GhanaWeb

Related Posts
Battle to kick out Chiyangwa’s mobs from ZIFA escalates
Battle to kick out Chiyangwa’s mobs from ZIFA escalates
FORMER Premier Soccer League chairman Chris Sambo says they will continue to push for control of the local football governing body, Zifa as the Philip Chiyangwa-led executive had abdicated its ...
READ MORE
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
LEICESTER, UK - What a fairytale! The dream is all coming together for Leicester City as they surged closer to their first ever Barclays Premier League title with a 4-0 ...
READ MORE
Euro 2016 title is next on Germany’s list: Schweinsteiger
Euro 2016 title is next on Germany’s list: Schweinsteiger
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Euro 2016 trophy is firmly in Germany's sights, captain Bastian Schweinsteiger said, a day after a lacklustre win over Georgia secured their spot at the tournament ...
READ MORE
South Africa’s Anderson stuns Murray, Federer in quarters
South Africa’s Anderson stuns Murray, Federer in quarters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Persistence finally paid off for Kevin Anderson as the towering South African prevailed in a slugfest with Andy Murray to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. ...
READ MORE
Econet’s Kwesé TV to launch by August 2016, squares up against DStv
Econet’s Kwesé TV to launch by August 2016, squares up against DStv
ECONET's Kwesé TV, the internet TV service owned by Econet and targetted at Sub-Saharan Africa will be going live before the start of the 2016-2017 English Premier League season which ...
READ MORE
Mourinho set for United, Van Gaal won’t discuss leaving
Mourinho set for United, Van Gaal won’t discuss leaving
LONDON (Reuters) - Jose Mourinho will be appointed Manchester United manager next week to replace Louis van Gaal despite Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace, British media have ...
READ MORE
Djokovic continues domination with win over Murray
Djokovic continues domination with win over Murray
MIAMI (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run of form, winning the Miami Open over Andy Murray 7-6(3) 4-6 6-0 at Key Biscayne on Sunday.   The victory ...
READ MORE
Argentina avoid crisis talk but slump worries players and coach
Argentina avoid crisis talk but slump worries players and coach
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Argentine coach Edgardo Bauza was unbowed after a 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Brazil and a fourth game without a win on Thursday but promised ...
READ MORE
Wenger regrets Wilshere loan as injuries hit Arsenal
Wenger regrets Wilshere loan as injuries hit Arsenal
LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is now regretting his decision to allow Jack Wilshere to go on loan to Bournemouth this season after Francis Coquelin's injury left him ...
READ MORE
Wenger back on familiar ground for Group A opener
Wenger back on familiar ground for Group A opener
LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal's long-serving manager Arsene Wenger will feel at home when he takes his team to the Parc des Princes for Tuesday's Champions League opening Group A match ...
READ MORE
Battle to kick out Chiyangwa’s mobs from ZIFA
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
Euro 2016 title is next on Germany’s list:
South Africa’s Anderson stuns Murray, Federer in quarters
Econet’s Kwesé TV to launch by August 2016,
Mourinho set for United, Van Gaal won’t discuss
Djokovic continues domination with win over Murray
Argentina avoid crisis talk but slump worries players
Wenger regrets Wilshere loan as injuries hit Arsenal
Wenger back on familiar ground for Group A

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News