News Ticker

Five things we want to see from Mourinho

20th July 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 6

Manchester United flew out to China ahead of pre-season International Champions Cup friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

It will be the first real glimpse of Jose Mourinho’s United, so what will the two-game tour tell us about the man and his team? The squad With several key players unavailable in China due to summer exertions at Euro 2016 or the Copa America, Mourinho will be restricted in terms of wholesale changes to his team this week, but Saturday’s friendly victory at Wigan gave a glimpse of his readiness to be ruthless.

The pre-season tour of China will be the first real glimpse of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, so what will the two-game tour tell us about the man and his team? EPA/NIGEL RODDIS. Credit: EPA

Juan Mata, the Spanish midfielder sold by Mourinho to United in a £37.1m deal from Chelsea in January 2014, did not even start at the DW Stadium, with the new United manager opting instead to deploy summer signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the number ten role.

Mata played the entire second-half, the message was clear enough from Mourinho that the 28-year-old has work to do convince him he has a future at Old Trafford.

Memphis Depay is another who must make a quick impression on Mourinho following a poor first season at United, with Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Phil Jones also needing to win over the former Real Madrid coach.

Playing style

Louis van Gaal’s slow, possession-based approach alienated supporters and players alike last season, but Mourinho has already made it clear that his United will be different.

But how different? Will they become more direct under Mourinho or more decisive? Under Van Gaal, the football was predictable and painstaking, but Mourinho wants his United to hurt teams in defensive areas and spend more time in the final third.

Fixtures against Borussia Dortmund in Shanghai and Manchester City in Beijing will give Mourinho the opportunity to impose his playing style against high quality opposition.

The 2-0 victory at Wigan, with Mkhitaryan playing as an advanced number ten, showed a subtle change in approach, but China will offer a better picture of the way ahead.

Anger management

There were flashes of Mourinho’s touchline temper at Wigan at the weekend during his first game in charge of United, with the Portuguese berating the linesman for perceived mistakes.



In the heat and humidity of the Far East, however, and against high-profile opposition, will Mourinho be able to replace the fire with calmness? United’s players will know that Mourinho does not share Van Gaal’s view that manager’s have no place in the technical area and they will discover that for real in China.

But having become embroiled in too many spats with officials during his final year at Chelsea, Mourinho needs to show he has learned to curb his temper at United.

Verbal warfare

With the Premier League season less than four weeks away, when will Mourinho start to play mind games with his big rivals.

The United manager has the opportunity to launch an early broadside at Pep Guardiola when his team face Manchester City in Beijing next Monday and his words in the build-up to that game will be analysed and pored over to assess whether he has made an early start to the verbal warfare.

Will he be able to bite his tongue when asked about Arsene Wenger’s hopes of success at Arsenal or his views on Antonio Conte’s prospects at Chelsea?

Perhaps the Special One has become the Quiet One, but few are expecting Mourinho to remain quiet for long.

Will he give youth a chance?

Pre-season tours are often the best chance for young players to make the breakthrough at a time when first-team starts are still on extended breaks and United’s youngsters are faced with that opportunity in China.

Will Keane and Andreas Pereira both played against Wigan at the weekend, with Pereira impressing during a second-half run-out against the Championship outfit.

All three will be given game time in China, with Adnan Januzaj also set to be handed the chance -perhaps a final one -to resurrect his United career.

But with Mourinho’s track record showing that he sticks to proven performers in the Premier League, United’s kids may just have two games to make their point to the new manager.

Because once United face Galatasaray in Gothenburg next week, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and the rest will be ready to kick-start their pre-season preparations. – The Independent

Related Posts
Bafana one step closer to Russia with Senegal win
Bafana one step closer to Russia with Senegal win
Cape Town - South Africa took full advantage of a slice of good fortune to beat Senegal 2-1 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium ...
READ MORE
“Man United used to buy players to weaken opponents” – Mourinho
“Man United used to buy players to weaken opponents” – Mourinho
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has said. United, who ...
READ MORE
Pedro and Willian out of Arsenal clash, confirms Mourinho
Pedro and Willian out of Arsenal clash, confirms Mourinho
LONDON - Chelsea will be without Pedro and Willian in Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, manager Jose Mourinho has said. Mourinho's team have made a stuttering start to their Premier ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Cricket: Coach Whatmote meets his boys
Zimbabwe Cricket: Coach Whatmote meets his boys
DAY ONE...Zimbabwe Cricket new coach Dave Whatmore shares a lighter moment with players during his first traiing session with the team at CFX Country Club yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe ...
READ MORE
Ranieri forgives Man United’s abusive Portuguese manager
Ranieri forgives Man United’s abusive Portuguese manager
LEICESTER (Reuters) - Claudio Ranieri has become the latest Premier League manager to bury the hatchet with Jose Mourinho, with the Italian describing his feud with the Manchester United boss ...
READ MORE
Arsenal lacking physical presence – Viera
Arsenal lacking physical presence – Viera
Former captain Patrick Vieira supports manager Arsene Wenger's stringent transfer policy at Arsenal but said reinforcements might be needed following the north London side's lacklustre start to the Premier League ...
READ MORE
Griezmann and Ronaldo clash in final for second time in six weeks
Griezmann and Ronaldo clash in final for second time in six weeks
MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - When France meet Portugal in Sunday's Euro 2016 final, the outcome is likely to depend on the performances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann -- the ...
READ MORE
Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge return
Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge return
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has promised to control his emotions when the Red Devils face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (23 October). The 53-year-old Portuguese was sacked by ...
READ MORE
Hungry Bayern will not relax after title win – Guardiola
Hungry Bayern will not relax after title win – Guardiola
MUNICH (Reuters) - Bayern Munich will not ease up after winning the Bundesliga title with four games to spare as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup ...
READ MORE
Mayweather, Pacquiao fight for boxing’s future
Mayweather, Pacquiao fight for boxing’s future
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - When Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao enter the ring on Saturday the stakes could not be higher, even for a bout already labelled the "Fight ...
READ MORE
Bafana one step closer to Russia with Senegal
“Man United used to buy players to weaken
Pedro and Willian out of Arsenal clash, confirms
Zimbabwe Cricket: Coach Whatmote meets his boys
Ranieri forgives Man United’s abusive Portuguese manager
Arsenal lacking physical presence – Viera
Griezmann and Ronaldo clash in final for second
Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge
Hungry Bayern will not relax after title win
Mayweather, Pacquiao fight for boxing’s future

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News