News Ticker

Granit Xhaka the ‘perfect signing’ for Arsenal , says Per Mertesacker

18th July 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 38

LONDON – Per Mertesacker says new team-mate Granit Xhaka is a leader and will be the “perfect signing” for Arsenal.

Xhaka played for Switzerland at Euro 2016

The 23-year-old is set to join up with Arsene Wenger’s side for pre-season after signing from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee in the region of £30m in May.

He has been on a break after helping Switzerland reach the last-16 at Euro 2016, but Mertesacker is expecting big things from Xhaka and believes he will set the tempo for the side in the coming season.

“I don’t know him personally but that doesn’t matter, we will get along with each other very quickly because he is a good player and has done so much for Borussia Monchengladbach,” Mertesacker told Arsenal Player.

“He can speak German as well, so it will be joy to get his first year going and help him bed in as a player.

“He’s a leader and that is really important, especially in midfield. He has got a very good attitude, is very composed on the ball and contributes a lot.




“He is a good passer as well, so he will set the tempo. I am looking forward to how he does it, how composed he will be in training and in the games. He will be the perfect signing for us.”

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

38 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. true wireless headphones
  4. mulvadi kona coffee
  5. C_TSM10_718 Certification Dumps
  6. best rabbit vibrator
  7. butt plug
  8. προωθηση
  9. peru tours
  10. adamandeve.com
  11. payday loans
  12. eyebrows pencil
  13. best exercise for weight loss
  14. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  15. best anal sex toy
  16. wet wabbit
  17. Sillicone Rabbit Vibrator
  18. funny sex scene
  19. penis enlargement pump
  20. buy youtube views usa
  21. camere spion
  22. facebook likes panel
  23. clitorial vibrator
  24. buy dildo online
  25. feng shui tips
  26. Neapolitan pizza
  27. Thrusting Anal Vibe
  28. Arduino UNO
  29. China Import Consulting
  30. real work from home jobs 2017
  31. سرور مجازی
  32. 戀愛細胞dvd
  33. Morgan dollar
  34. 100% kona
  35. motu and patlu
  36. real estate daytona
  37. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  38. robert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News