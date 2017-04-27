Granit Xhaka the ‘perfect signing’ for Arsenal , says Per Mertesacker

LONDON – Per Mertesacker says new team-mate Granit Xhaka is a leader and will be the “perfect signing” for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is set to join up with Arsene Wenger’s side for pre-season after signing from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee in the region of £30m in May.

He has been on a break after helping Switzerland reach the last-16 at Euro 2016, but Mertesacker is expecting big things from Xhaka and believes he will set the tempo for the side in the coming season.

“I don’t know him personally but that doesn’t matter, we will get along with each other very quickly because he is a good player and has done so much for Borussia Monchengladbach,” Mertesacker told Arsenal Player.

“He can speak German as well, so it will be joy to get his first year going and help him bed in as a player.

“He’s a leader and that is really important, especially in midfield. He has got a very good attitude, is very composed on the ball and contributes a lot.









“He is a good passer as well, so he will set the tempo. I am looking forward to how he does it, how composed he will be in training and in the games. He will be the perfect signing for us.”