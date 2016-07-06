Mourinho will be massive improvement at United – Ferguson

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be a “massive improvement” on predecessor Louis van Gaal, according to former Old Trafford boss Alex Ferguson.



Mourinho was appointed in May, three years after Ferguson quit following 26 years in charge during which the club won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

“I think he’ll be a massive improvement, I really do,”

Ferguson told Sky Sports television on Tuesday.

Portuguese Mourinho was fired by Chelsea in December, seven months after winning the Premier League crown in his second spell at the London club.

“I thought Jose was wrong to go back to Chelsea…I think it is always difficult to go back somewhere for a second time,” Ferguson added.









“But in terms of ability, charisma, personality, success he’s had, he’s won the Champions League with two different clubs (Porto and Inter Milan), he won league titles with all the teams he’s been at…his record, you can’t ignore.

“I think United is the right kind of club for him and I think he’ll do really well.”

David Moyes took over from Ferguson in 2013 and led United to seventh position in the Premier League before being replaced by Dutchman Van Gaal who guided the team to fourth and fifth spot in his two seasons in charge.

Van Gaal was sacked in May, just days after leading United to victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.