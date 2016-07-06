News Ticker

Mourinho will be massive improvement at United – Ferguson

6th July 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 2

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be a “massive improvement” on predecessor Louis van Gaal, according to former Old Trafford boss Alex Ferguson.
fergy
Mourinho was appointed in May, three years after Ferguson quit following 26 years in charge during which the club won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

“I think he’ll be a massive improvement, I really do,”

Ferguson told Sky Sports television on Tuesday.

Portuguese Mourinho was fired by Chelsea in December, seven months after winning the Premier League crown in his second spell at the London club.

“I thought Jose was wrong to go back to Chelsea…I think it is always difficult to go back somewhere for a second time,” Ferguson added.




“But in terms of ability, charisma, personality, success he’s had, he’s won the Champions League with two different clubs (Porto and Inter Milan), he won league titles with all the teams he’s been at…his record, you can’t ignore.

“I think United is the right kind of club for him and I think he’ll do really well.”

David Moyes took over from Ferguson in 2013 and led United to seventh position in the Premier League before being replaced by Dutchman Van Gaal who guided the team to fourth and fifth spot in his two seasons in charge.

Van Gaal was sacked in May, just days after leading United to victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

