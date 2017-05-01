News Ticker

EU tells Barcelona, Real Madrid to repay state aid

4th July 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 31

The EU on Monday ordered seven Spanish football clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid to pay back millions of euros (dollars) in illegal state aid.
Barcelona
The European Commission said Spanish government support, including tax breaks and overpriced land transfers, gave the clubs an “unfair advantage” over others.

The other clubs were Valencia, Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish top flight and Atletico Osasuna, Elche and Hercules in the second division.

The decision followed a two-and-a-half year investigation.

“Using taxpayers’ money to finance professional football clubs can create unfair competition,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“Professional football is a commercial activity with significant money involved and public money must comply with fair competition rules.




“The subsidies we investigated in these cases did not.”

Under European Union anti-trust rules, governments are not allowed to provide state aid to commercial enterprises if it distorts market competition.

The EU ordered Spain to recover unpaid tax of up to five million euros ($7 million) from each of Barcelona, Real, Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Osasuna.

The exact sums would be determined by Spanish authorities, it said.

It said the four clubs were treated as non-profit organisations, which pay a lower tax rate than other professional clubs registered as limited liability companies.

Real Madrid was meanwhile ordered to repay 18.4 million euros after the Commission found that the City of Madrid overvalued a land transfer from the club to the city by that amount.

Meanwhile the Commission said that Valencia, Hercules and Elche were given access to overly favourable loan terms when they were in financial difficulties.

Valencia has to repay 20.4 million euros, Hercules 6.1 million euros and Elche 3.7 million euros.

Separately the European Commission cleared support given to five Netherlands clubs — FC Den Bosch, MVV Maastricht, NEC Nijmegen, Willem II Tilburg, and PSV Eindhoven — saying it did not involve illegal state aid.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

31 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. persian backgammon
  4. app pc download for windows
  5. rabbit vibrator
  6. female vibrators
  7. butt beads
  8. buy dildo online
  9. sex stories
  10. Best pizza
  11. adam and eve
  12. Cheap Tennessee Titans Fitted Hats
  13. Diet Pills
  14. 福井脱毛
  15. 福井脱毛
  16. 福井脱毛
  17. Cheap Los Angeles Angels Jerseys
  18. hip hop beats
  19. 帝王的女兒手白香/帝王之女守百香dvd
  20. pure kona
  21. pure kona
  22. Permit Expediter
  23. LED light sources Sanlibang
  24. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  25. margaritaville daytona
  26. pure kona
  27. Battery repair
  28. crystal Beads
  29. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  30. sex whip
  31. Top Ten Sex Toys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News