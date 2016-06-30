Giggs ‘set to leave’ Manchester United

LONDON (Reuters) – Ryan Giggs has rejected an offer to stay at Manchester United and is ready to end his association with the club after 29 years, a British newspaper reported on Thursday.
Giggs, who played 963 times for United after joining the club as a 14-year-old, worked as a coach under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.
But the Daily Mail said he has decided against taking up an offer of a reduced role from new manager Jose Mourinho.
“Giggs’ representatives are now in negotiations with United over a pay-off for the final year of his contract,” the Mail said.
It was reported that Giggs has not spoken directly to Mourinho, who starts work at United on Monday.
Giggs is likely to be questioned about his future on British television on Thursday when he starts work as an ITV pundit ahead of the Euro 2016 quarter-final between Poland and Portugal.
The Welshman had been tipped as a future Manchester United manager but is now expected to seek a role with another club.
Related Posts
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are back in action at the Australian Open on Friday with comfortable looking hurdles to overcome to reach the fourth ...
READ MORE
Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier will miss the Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night (23 November) after being banned from entering the United Kingdom. Javier Pastore, Adrien Rabiot ...
READ MORE
HARARE - Dynamos are hoping to bounce back from their Sino-Zim Cup defeat when they again clash with Caps United in the Bob 91 Super Cup final at Rufaro Stadium ...
READ MORE
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lionel Messi struck a spectacular free kick, scored another goal and set up two more in a 4-1 victory for Barcelona over nine-man city rivals Espanyol in ...
READ MORE
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of supporters at the airport and on the streets of Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan welcomed home the national football team on Monday after ...
READ MORE
The slogan that hung from bridges and balconies all over Madrid read “Never stop believing” and Atlético never did, even when they might have feared it would be taken from ...
READ MORE
BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - Germany won an epic shootout featuring 18 penalties by 6-5 to end their jinx against Italy in major tournaments and reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals after ...
READ MORE
FC Platinum and Caps United’s bid to win the league title could be affected as the two sides will be missing some key players due to suspension in their weekend’s ...
READ MORE
MANAMA - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton expects resurgent Ferrari to be hard to beat in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix and Sebastian Vettel hopes to prove him right.
After the ...
READ MORE
FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale says he wants national teams to be able to wear sponsors' names on their shirts at an expanded World Cup tournament.
South African Sexwale, a prisoner ...
READ MORE
Djokovic and Williams target fourth-round spots
PSG star Serge Aurier banned from entering UK
Dynamos, Caps clash again
Messi double as Barca beat nine-man Espanyol in
Massive crowds welcome home Ivory Coast’s victorious Elephants
Atlético Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann sends Barcelona crashing out
Germany win epic shootout to end Italy jinx
Platinum, Caps hit by suspensions
Vettel hopes for Bahrain battle with Mercedes
FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale wants shirt sponsors
Related
Arts & Entertainment
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment
[…]
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: singani pharma()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimim ben()
Pingback: arnaque serrurier()
Pingback: trenbolone hexahydrobenzyl carbonate manufacturers()
Pingback: hire an attorney()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: kalpa pharmaceuticals any good()
Pingback: Denver Uber Driver()
Pingback: relocating to ireland from uk()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: kid fights at school()
Pingback: para herseydir()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()