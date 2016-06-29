Chiyangwa dumps NAFAZ for ZIFA

A dramatic u-turn has seen the National Football Association (NAFAZ) reverting back to ZIFA, according to correspondence made between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) the local football governing body.
The SRC Acting Director General, Joseph Muchechetere said NAFAZ has ceased to exist, owing to procedural flaws in the dissolution of ZIFA.
According to Muchechetere, the Philip Chiyangwa-led board has reverted to operating as ZIFA as is evidenced by correspondences to the SRC, with body acknowledging the need to follow statutes in the ZIFA dissolution process.
The Minister of Sport and Recreation, Makhosini Hlongwane said the ZIFA dissolution is null and void, adding that there is consensus between the government, the SRC and ZIFA on the need to follow proper regulations in the process.
There had been concern over the government’s deafening silence over the dissolution, but Minister Hlongwane said the silence was deliberate given FIFA’s position on government interference.
Meanwhile, the High Court has removed on the court roll the case of ZIFA creditors who are challenging the change of name of ZIFA to NAFAZ.
Justice Ester Muremba removed the matter after the lawyer representing the applicants failed to provide an eligible constitution of ZIFA.
Justice Muremba indicated that the High Court had asked the lawyers to bring to court the constitution as well as to address the queries which were raised by the Master of the High Court.
ZIFA creditors approached the High Court after they were left in quandary as the football mother body changed not just its name, but also its offices.
by Kevin Mapasure
