News Ticker

Messi says he has retired from internationals

27th June 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 1

Lionel Messi has said that he is to retire from international soccer after Argentina were beaten 4-2 by Chile in a penalty shootout in the Copa America final on Sunday, the fourth final the Barcelona striker has lost with the national side.

Jun 26, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Argentina midfielder Lionel Messi (10) reacts after missing a shot during the shoot out round against Chile in the championship match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at MetLife Stadium. Chile won. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Messi, a five times World Player of the Year, missed Argentina’s opening penalty in the shootout after the game ended 0-0 and he was shown in tears while sitting in the team dugout.

“It’s tough, it’s not the time for analysis,” he said. “In the dressing room I thought that this is the end for me with the national team, it’s not for me.

“That’s the way I feel right now, it’s a huge sadness once again and I missed the penalty that was so important.

“I tried so hard to be champion with Argentina. But it didn’t happen. I couldn’t do it.”

The decision by the 29-year-old, who surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as his country’s highest goalscorer last week, came as a shock to his team mates, who said they hoped his decision was not irrevocable.




Sergio Aguero, Messi’s best friend on the team, said he had never seen the mood in the dressing room so low while goalkeeper Sergio Romero suggested he might rethink his decision.

“I think Leo spoke in the heat of the moment because we missed that great chance,” said Romero.

Messi, widely held to be the greatest player of his generation, has won every trophy possible at club level with Barcelona, though his only titles with Argentina were the Under-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics.

He has played in three Copa America finals in 2007, 2015 and 2016 and the 2014 World Cup final, and was on the losing side every time. Argentina failed to score in all four matches.

 

Lionel Messi missed a spot-kick as Chile beat Argentina on penalties in the Copa America final for the second successive year.

Messi blasted wide from 12 yards after a feisty contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men had finished goalless after 120 minutes, Lucas Biglia also fluffing for Argentina before Francisco Silva struck decisively to seal a 4-2 shoot-out victory for the holders.

Sergio Aguero spurned fine chances to make the breakthrough in regular and extra-time, slicing wide before seeing Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stretch improbably to push a looping header over the bar.

Chile's players pose with the trophy after winning the Copa America Centenario final
Chile’s players pose with the trophy after winning the Copa America Centenario final

But Argentina’s 23-year trophy drought goes on and Messi – playing two days after his 29th birthday – is still to win silverware with his country’s senior team, who have now lost three major finals in a row following defeats at the 2014 World Cup as well as last year’s tournament.

An fractious showpiece for the 100th anniversary tournament – in front of a crowd of more than 82,000 – saw eight yellow cards as well as first-half reds for Chile’s Marcelo Diaz (28) and then Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo (43).

Argentina should have taken the lead on 21 minutes when Gary Medel miscontrolled a back-pass but Gonzalo Higuain’s attempted chip over Bravo dropped wide.

Chile's Gonzalo Jara (L) and Argentina's Lionel Messi compete for the ball in the Copa America final
Chile’s Gonzalo Jara (L) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi compete for the ball in the Copa America final

Diaz had already seen yellow when he was penalised for a body-check on Messi but the contest was pock-marked by flare-ups and ill-timed challenges.

Messi was booked for diving – Chile’s players surrounding the referee in protest – after he tumbled following a collision with Jose Pedro Fuenzalida but the card was red when Rojo caught Arturo Vidal two minutes before the break.

An ill-tempered match saw eight yellow cards - including for Argentina's Javier Mascherano (R) and Chile's Arturo Vidal - as well as two reds
An ill-tempered match saw eight yellow cards – including for Argentina’s Javier Mascherano (R) and Chile’s Arturo Vidal – as well as two reds

Jean Beausejour and Charles Aranguiz picked up bookings as the match continued to raise tempers and tension only grew as chances came and went at both ends.

Chile striker Eduardo Vargas went close in the 80th minute, thumping a fierce low shot that Sergio Romero did well to block at his near post, while Aguero blazed high when in prime position four minutes later.

Ramiro Funes-Mori made a stunning match-saving block to deny Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez – substituted before the shoot-out – as the clock ticked down but the best chance came in extra-time when Aguero drew a stunning reaction save from Bravo.

Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo pulls off a save following a header by Argentina's Sergio Aguero
Chile’s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo pulls off a save following a header by Argentina’s Sergio Aguero

The game hinged on penalties once again but after Vidal’s opening effort was saved, Messi miscued, bowing his head and clenching his fists in frustration.

Nicolas Castillo and Aranguiz converted their kicks for Chile, while Javier Mascherano and Aguero dispatched theirs, but after Beausejour put Chile ahead, Bravo dived to his right to save from Biglia.

Silva kept his cool, drilling low into the corner as Chile’s players raced to celebrate, Messi consoled by his team-mates as Argentina glory remains elusive.

Sponsore
Related Posts
Rodgers, Wenger in Anfield spotlight
Rodgers, Wenger in Anfield spotlight
London – Two managers for whom criticism has become an unwelcome bedfellow this season face off in the Premier League on Sunday when Arsene Wenger's Arsenal tackle Brendan Rodgers's Liverpool ...
READ MORE
United to take up option to extend Ibrahimovic’s contract
United to take up option to extend Ibrahimovic’s contract
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - Manchester United will exercise their option to extend veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract for a second season at Old Trafford, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old ...
READ MORE
Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16 Mercedes' Nico Rosberg during practice Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Hamilton on pole for Mercedes at Silverstone
SILVERSTONE, ENGLAND - Lewis Hamilton put in a sensational late lap under intense pressure to seize pole position for his home British Formula One Grand Prix from Mercedes team mate ...
READ MORE
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
Aug 24 South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira will equal two-time World Cup winner Os du Randt's record as most-capped prop for the Springboks after being named in the starting line-up for ...
READ MORE
Nhamoinesu on target for Sparta
Nhamoinesu on target for Sparta
Zimbabwean international defender Costa Nhamoinesu was on target as Sparta Prague registered a 3-1 win over Switzerland’s FC Thun in Europa League action on Thursday. Sparta Prague conceded an early 5th ...
READ MORE
PSG star Serge Aurier banned from entering UK ahead of Champions League match with Arsenal
PSG star Serge Aurier banned from entering UK ahead of Champions League match with Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier will miss the Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night (23 November) after being banned from entering the United Kingdom. Javier Pastore, Adrien Rabiot ...
READ MORE
Djokovic plays pantomime villain to cap great season
Djokovic plays pantomime villain to cap great season
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic probably felt like he was battling against 20,001 people in the U.S. Open final on Sunday, with grand slam king Roger Federer on the ...
READ MORE
Nevilles slam Man U midfield ‘mannequins’, ‘garbage defending’
Nevilles slam Man U midfield ‘mannequins’, ‘garbage defending’
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - Former Manchester United full-backs Gary and Phil Neville have slammed the club's "garbage" defending after Sunday's crushing 4-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. They also ripped ...
READ MORE
Liverpool’s Henderson eyes Mourinho revenge for 2014 loss
Liverpool’s Henderson eyes Mourinho revenge for 2014 loss
LIVERPOOL (Reuters) - Victory over Manchester United in Monday's Premier League clash would "put to bed" bitter memories of Liverpool's defeat to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea two years ago, midfielder Jordan ...
READ MORE
George Weah: One of Arsene Wenger’s great finds
George Weah: One of Arsene Wenger’s great finds
Think of Liberian football and George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah, pictured, immediately springs to mind. Now 49 and 12 years into retirement, Weah is considered by many who have followed ...
READ MORE
Rodgers, Wenger in Anfield spotlight
United to take up option to extend Ibrahimovic’s
Hamilton on pole for Mercedes at Silverstone
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
Nhamoinesu on target for Sparta
PSG star Serge Aurier banned from entering UK
Djokovic plays pantomime villain to cap great season
Nevilles slam Man U midfield ‘mannequins’, ‘garbage defending’
Liverpool’s Henderson eyes Mourinho revenge for 2014 loss
George Weah: One of Arsene Wenger’s great finds

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News