Jose Mourinho signs Manchester United contract, alson Zlatan in

Jose Mourinho has signed his contract to become the new manager of Manchester United.

The Portuguese left home at 2.50pm on Thursday and concluded talks at a central London hotel, agreeing to succeed Louis van Gaal as the new boss at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News HQ broke the news at 5.20pm after Mourinho returned home half an hour earlier with documents in his hand and a bottle of red wine, having met with United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward to complete the deal.







Mourinho put pen to paper at a central London hotel

Mourinho symbolically wore a black and red tie for the final stage of negotiations, and the deal is completed on the 12th anniversary of his winning the Champions League for the first time with Porto, who knocked out United on their run to the final.









Mourinho, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in December, replaces his former mentor Van Gaal, who was dismissed by United two days after they won the FA Cup against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Sky sources reported after the final whistle that Mourinho was set to replace the Dutchman as soon as possible, and Van Gaal was informed of the club’s decision in a personal visit by Woodward to his home on Sunday night.

By Tuesday, talks between Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes were well under way via phone and email and negotiations were expected to be a formality and completed within 48 hours.

But Mendes and Woodward were forced to meet at United’s offices in central London to rectify a number of image rights issues, including Chelsea’s ownership of Mourinho’s name.

Those issues were smoothly resolved over the course of Wednesday and Thursday and Mourinho emerged from his Chelsea home shortly before 3pm to secure the job he has wanted since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down in 2013.

Meanwhile Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has already decided what his next move will be – and Sky sources understand Manchester United are the only Premier League option he has considered.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and he confirmed on Thursday that he has had “concrete offers” from England, Italy and other clubs including some outside of Europe.

Sky Sports News HQ understands he has also been considering an offer from China and that United are not prepared to match the financial terms Ibrahimovic can earn from an unnamed Super League club, worth £53m over two seasons.

But the Sweden striker says he decided his next club “a long time ago” and spoke in glowing terms of soon-to-be Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who worked with him at Inter Milan.

He told a press conference in Stockholm: “I know what I want. The future is already written. I made my decision a long time ago.

“There are concrete offers from England, Italy and other countries, including outside of Europe. Nothing is happening right now. It’s the European Championship that’s happening.

“I think it’s a great move [for Manchester United to bring in Mourinho]. I believe he is the man to bring them back to the top. If you want to win, you bring Mourinho.

“I have spoken to Mourinho every day since I left Inter, so there is no secret. I had a great relationship with Mourinho and a fantastic time when I was working with him.

“I don’t know if I will work with him again. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Mourinho believes Ibrahimovic can still make an impact at Old Trafford despite his age – he turns 35 in October – while United see obvious appeal in marketing terms, due to his global fan base and iconic status in the modern game.

And Ibrahimovic insists he can cut it in the Premier League after he is finished having “fun” at Euro 2016 in France.

The 34-year-old said: “I am only warming up. I had a great season. I proved that age is just a number. Everything is in your head. If I want to do it, I will do it.

“I am looking forward to the games. Training is going good and I am not feeling my calf. We have the warm-up games, then to France, where the fun begins.

“It does not matter that [my future] is done before the Euros because it would already be done. I only need to push the button. There is time.

“I want to enjoy what you are writing. There is a lot being written. According to someone it would have been done in 48 hours, another said it was 90 per cent, another 10 per cent.

“It is fun finding out who the rat is; who is talking.”

Should United sign Ibrahimovic, the money they could expect to make in shirt sales and other marketing ventures would go some way to offsetting his sizable wage demands, which are reportedly in the region of £11.4m.

However, Chinese clubs have demonstrated their immense spending power in recent months, and one club has been able to offer a contract that would pay him £26.6m per season.

The decision for Ibrahimovic is whether his motivation is financial, or the opportunity to add to his already impressive footballing legacy. He has won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, and he could potentially add a Premier League title to his considerable CV by joining Manchester United.

While Mourinho and Ibrahimovic clashed at times when they worked together at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2009, with Ibrahimovic firing in 25 goals as Inter won the Serie A title, they subsequently formed a strong bond.