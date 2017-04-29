News Ticker

Toure will leave Man City in June, says agent

5th April 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 57

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester City’s midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure will leave the club at the end of the season having not been offered a new contract, his agent said on Monday.
yaya

The 32-year-old Ivory Coast international, who was the African Footballer of the Year four times in a row from 2011, joined Premier League City from Barcelona for 24 million pounds ($34.23 million) in July 2010.

Six years ago Toure was sold by Barca boss Pep Guardiola, who will replace Manuel Pellegrini as City’s coach when the Spaniard leaves Bayern Munich at the end of this season.




“We have waited too long. Manchester City promised a deal but nothing has materialised so Yaya will leave in June,” his agent Dimitri Seluk told Sky Sports television.

“Yaya is disappointed, of course, but he is a professional and he remains under contract so he will continue to do his best for City.”

Toure has been linked by the media with a move to Inter Milan who are coached by former City boss Roberto Mancini.

“Various offers have arrived for Yaya and we’re evaluating them,” Seluk said. “Inter? We’re definitely talking about a great club.

“Everyone knows about the relationship between Yaya and Mancini but… we haven’t made any decision yet. The Nerazzurri’s project is great and Inter is a fantastic club so it’s normal that they want a player of this level.”

Toure won the Premier League with City in 2012 and 2014, the FA Cup in 2011 and the League Cup in 2014 and 2016.

City visit Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

57 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. mylar bags
  4. the wristwatch exchange
  5. Double Vibrator
  6. free download for windows 7
  7. free download for laptop
  8. free download for pc
  9. bullet
  10. kerala used car
  11. coffee from kona
  12. pure kona coffee
  13. Vibrators
  14. penis extender
  15. menage a trois strap on
  16. Best Anal Plug
  17. Melanie
  18. Give & Get Free Stuff Buy.
  19. Masturbator Toy
  20. Sears
  21. g spot stimulator
  22. 100% pure mulvadi
  23. real ways to earn money online
  24. oh naughty rabbit vibrator
  25. rabbit vibrator
  26. male sex toy
  27. cash loans
  28. rapid weight loss
  29. makeup ideas
  30. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  31. best anal sex toys
  32. adamandeve
  33. szybkie chwilowki
  34. buy sell cyprus
  35. photographer
  36. Download 70-342 Certification Dumps
  37. Free Internet Radio
  38. amazon Customer Reviews
  39. buy youtube views and likes
  40. audio spionaj
  41. backgammon game
  42. JN0-130 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  43. suction cup dong
  44. data recovery
  45. bedroom feng shui
  46. free download for windows 8
  47. 福井脱毛
  48. 福井脱毛
  49. sex tips
  50. سرور مجازی
  51. 心連心dvd
  52. evanston
  53. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  54. Smartphone repair
  55. nSpire Network Signup
  56. read this
  57. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News