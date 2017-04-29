Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Season Set to Kick Off in April

HARARE—Dynamos Football Club leave Harare on Thursday for Malawi for friendly matches in preparation for the new soccer season in Zimbabwe, which starts in the first week of April.



Club Chairman Kenny Mubaiwa told VOA Studio 7 the team have been paired in the opening game with bitter rivals Chicken Inn, who scooped the premiership league title last year, after Dynamos who were then defending champions had dominated the league for a number of years.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders will clash with Hwange FC , Caps United will face Chapungu, How Mine vs Bulawayo City; ZPC Kariba vs Border Strikers; Triangle vs Harare City and FC Platinum vs Tsholotsho FC.

Mubaiwa urged Dembare fans to support the new coach and new players and also to be patient as he tries to aclamatise and map the way forward in his bid to bring back the premiership title to the team.

“We have not been resting tomorrow (Thursday) we leave Zimbabwe for Malawi for two friendly matches before we visit Tanzania for more friendlies in preparation for the start of the new season,” said Mubaiwa.

He called on the club fans to support his team as this year promises to be full of fireworks as his team thrives to secure the championship title. – VOA