Zimbabwean-Born Soccer Ace Dies in USA

WASHINGTON—Zimbabwean-born San Diego Sockers attacking midfielder, Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele, has died in a car accident in USA.

In a statement posted on its official website Friday evening, the soccer team said, “It is with a very heavy heart that the San Diego Sockers announce the passing of Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele.”

The club’s general manager, John Kentera, is quoted in the statement as saying “Shadow”, as he was affectionately known, lost his life after a traffic incident in Old Town, United States.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened by this news,” said Kentera, adding that “Shadow, was a wonderful man with a huge heart and everyone in the organization loved him.









“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sebele family. We will forever remember Shadow for his great smile and the kindness with which he treated everyone.”

Sebele was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on December 31, 1989. He came to the U.S. in 2005 and settled in the Washington D.C. area.

Shadow played for West Virginia University from 2009-2012. He joined the Sockers this season from the Wichita B52’s where he had an impressive 2014-2015 with 11 goals and 10 assists in 14 games.

The nickname, “Shadow” came from the fact that growing up he would follow his older brother everywhere he went.

He once featured for Bulawayo soccer giants, Highlanders, before being identified by Grassroots Soccer for a scholarship to study in USA.