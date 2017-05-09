News Ticker

Zimbabwean-Born Soccer Ace Dies in USA

10th January 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 29

????????????????????????????????????

WASHINGTON—Zimbabwean-born San Diego Sockers attacking midfielder, Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele, has died in a car accident in USA.

Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele, has died in a car accident in USA

 

In a statement posted on its official website Friday evening, the soccer team said, “It is with a very heavy heart that the San Diego Sockers announce the passing of Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele.”

The club’s general manager, John Kentera, is quoted in the statement as saying “Shadow”, as he was affectionately known, lost his life after a traffic incident in Old Town, United States.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened by this news,” said Kentera, adding that “Shadow, was a wonderful man with a huge heart and everyone in the organization loved him.




“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sebele family. We will forever remember Shadow for his great smile and the kindness with which he treated everyone.”

Sebele was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on December 31, 1989. He came to the U.S. in 2005 and settled in the Washington D.C. area.

Shadow played for West Virginia University from 2009-2012. He joined the Sockers this season from the Wichita B52’s where he had an impressive 2014-2015 with 11 goals and 10 assists in 14 games.

The nickname, “Shadow” came from the fact that growing up he would follow his older brother everywhere he went.

He once featured for Bulawayo soccer giants, Highlanders, before being identified by Grassroots Soccer for a scholarship to study in USA.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

29 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bid from unnamed Chinese club, who offer over £85m annual salary - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. butt plugs
  4. dildo
  5. Where to Buy Phentermine
  6. best vibrating cock ring
  7. Phentermine
  8. computer room air conditioning
  9. piano for atlanta children
  10. ways to make money from home
  11. سرور مجازی
  12. 金首露dvd
  13. buy kona
  14. City Permits
  15. motu and patlu games
  16. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  17. jewelry making
  18. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  19. Fantasy Play
  20. boot camp instructor
  21. 100% kona coffee k-cups
  22. pure kona
  23. oral surgery daytona
  24. shasta lake fishing
  25. Strap On Dildo
  26. Corsair Strafe vs K70,Cherry MX Silents
  27. Sex Toys Online
  28. always ready pleasure vibe
  29. child clothings online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News