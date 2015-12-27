News Ticker

Broad double strike rocks South Africa

27th December 2015 Staff Reporter Sport 27

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 27: Stuart Broad and James Taylor celebrate the wicket of Stiaan van Zyl during the day 2 of the 1st test match between South Africa and England at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on December 27, 2015 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

DURBAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Stuart Broad claimed two early wickets before South Africa reached tea on 55 for two in reply to England’s 303 on the second day of the first test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Fast bowler Broad bowled Stiaan van Zyl with the second ball of the innings and had out-of-form South Africa captain Hashim Amla caught behind for seven.

Dean Elgar (22) and AB de Villiers (26) were the not out batsmen at the interval.

Broad had also been the central figure before lunch with an unbeaten knock of 32 in a defiant last-wicket stand for England. The second day in Durban tests are traditionally the preserve of batsmen but eight wickets fell in the first two sessions. England could not have asked for a better start when Van Zyl, back in the side after being dropped, shouldered arms to a straight ball from Broad that took off the top of the bails.

Amla fell with the score on 14, squared up by Broad and caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. England nearly claimed the prize wicket of De Villiers when he edged a delivery from Steven Finn to gully but television replays could not prove that the ball carried to Ben Stokes.

Morne Morkel took four wickets before lunch as England added 124 runs to their overnight tally for the loss of six wickets.




Nick Compton, 63 overnight,, was one of Morkel’s victims as he went out for 85, the top score of the innings. Morkel also dismissed Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, out first ball, in a hostile spell as the sun came out after a rain-affected first day.

Dale Steyn took the last wicket to finish with the best figures of 4-70 while Bairstow enjoyed a brief cameo at number seven, striking 41 off 56 balls before getting a thick edge off Kyle Abbott that was caught at slip by Elgar.

Related Posts
Klopp, the ‘Normal One’, takes over as new Liverpool manager
Klopp, the ‘Normal One’, takes over as new Liverpool manager
LIVERPOOL - Jürgen Klopp has described himself as “the Normal One” and said he hoped to deliver a trophy within four years. The new Liverpool manager, who has signed a three-year ...
READ MORE
Ballon d’Or vote raises eyebrows in Zimbabwe
Ballon d’Or vote raises eyebrows in Zimbabwe
HARARE - A day after Cristiano Ronaldo was announced the winner of the 2014 World Footballer of the Year Award, otherwise known as the Ballon d’ Or, it turned out that ...
READ MORE
Messi magic puts Argentina back on World Cup track
Messi magic puts Argentina back on World Cup track
SAN JUAN, Argentina (Reuters) - A Lionel Messi masterclass, netting a brilliant free kick before laying on two more goals, put Argentina's World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with ...
READ MORE
Senegal go top after comeback draw with South Africa
Senegal go top after comeback draw with South Africa
MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 23 (Reuters) - Senegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with South Africa in the African Nations Cup on Friday to go top of Group C. Kara ...
READ MORE
F1 fans want change without gimmicks
F1 fans want change without gimmicks
London - Formula One fans want change but without gimmicks or knee-jerk reactions to a sport many now describe as expensive and boring, according to a survey carried out with ...
READ MORE
Chiyangwa warns match officials of their conduct
Chiyangwa warns match officials of their conduct
ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa who is also the Zimbabwe Referees’ Committee chairperson has challenged match officials to conduct themselves in a professional manner if they are to last the distance. Addressing ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe kicked out of 2018 World Cup qualifiers over debt
Zimbabwe kicked out of 2018 World Cup qualifiers over debt
ZURICH (Reuters) - Zimbabwe have been expelled from the 2018 World Cup qualifying competition for failing to pay a former coach, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday. "The expulsion comes ...
READ MORE
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after stunner sinks Romania
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after stunner sinks Romania
West Ham fans have been taunting their opposition with chants of "we've got Payet" all season. France supporters will be singing a similar song after his match-winning wonder-strike against Romania ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Cricket: Coach Whatmote meets his boys
Zimbabwe Cricket: Coach Whatmote meets his boys
DAY ONE...Zimbabwe Cricket new coach Dave Whatmore shares a lighter moment with players during his first traiing session with the team at CFX Country Club yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe ...
READ MORE
Alex Renfroe (ALBA Berlin), rechts mit Ball, links Vitalis Chikoko (Trier), ALBA Berlin - TBBB Trier Basketball, BEKO Basketball Bundesliga, Herren, men, Saison 2014/2015, Berlin, 14.3.2015, 02 World Halle Alex Renfroe ALBA Berlin right with Ball left Vitalis Chikoko Trier ALBA Berlin Trier Basketball Beko Basketball Bundesliga men Men Season 2014 2015 Berlin 14 3 2015 02 World Hall
Econet’s Kwese Free Sport Launches in Rwanda
Econet Media has launched its 24 hour, free-to-air all-sport channel in Rwanda, joining Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana to which already have the full 24 hour channel. Plans are also under ...
READ MORE
Klopp, the ‘Normal One’, takes over as new
Ballon d’Or vote raises eyebrows in Zimbabwe
Messi magic puts Argentina back on World Cup
Senegal go top after comeback draw with South
F1 fans want change without gimmicks
Chiyangwa warns match officials of their conduct
Zimbabwe kicked out of 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after
Zimbabwe Cricket: Coach Whatmote meets his boys
Econet’s Kwese Free Sport Launches in Rwanda

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News