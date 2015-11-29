News Ticker

Rosberg beats Lewis Hamilton to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

29th November 2015 Staff Reporter Sport 24

Mercedes used their strategic imaginations but couldn’t help Lewis Hamilton end his world championship-winning season with victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Accused of conservatism in the last two races in restricting their two drivers to the same strategies, they rolled the dice, at least partly.

Yet it was Nico Rosberg who won his third consecutive race, bringing a satisfying conclusion to his fundamentally chastening season.

Nico Rosberg gestures after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his third consecutive Formula One race

Nico Rosberg gestures after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his third consecutive Formula One race

The 30-year-old looked delighted as he collected his trophy for winning the race at the Yas Marina 

The 30-year-old looked delighted as he collected his trophy for winning the race at the Yas Marina

Hamilton (l), Rosberg (second right) and Kimi Raikkonen (right) celebrate on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hamilton (l), Rosberg (second right) and Kimi Raikkonen (right) celebrate on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rosberg completed a hat-trick of victories by winning on Sunday and his Mercedes team, inlcuding Hamilton, celebrated with him

Rosberg completed a hat-trick of victories by winning on Sunday and his Mercedes team, inlcuding Hamilton, celebrated with him

The 2015 Formula One season drew to a close on Sunday with Rosberg and Hamilton dominating from start to finish

The 2015 Formula One season drew to a close on Sunday with Rosberg and Hamilton dominating from start to finish

The cars are all bunched as the race got underway, with Rosberg (left) out in front ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton

The cars are all bunched as the race got underway, with Rosberg (left) out in front ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton

The Brit pitted late on but wanted to stay out and attempted to catch Rosberg but couldn't quite do it 

The Brit pitted late on but wanted to stay out and attempted to catch Rosberg but couldn’t quite do it

Final World Championship Standings

DRIVERS – TOP 10

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 381pts

2 Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes GP 322

3 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 278

4 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 150

5 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams 136

 6 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 121

7 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Red Bull 95

8 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 92

9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 78

10 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Force India 58

The crucial strategy calls unfolded in the middle of the race. Rosberg, who started on pole and was being harried by Hamilton, pitted for the second and final time.

Hamilton, however, stayed out 10 laps longer. He was leading throughout this period but had he established enough of a lead to pit later and then put in a final burst to overhaul Rosberg, who had spent longer on the fresher third set of tyres.

Thinking not, Hamilton wanted to stay out to the end rather than go in for a second late change. He appealed to the pit wall.

Hamilton: ‘If I was to back off and look after these tyres to end, how slow could we go?’




Peter Bonnington (race engineer): ‘Lewis, it wouldn’t work.’

Hamilton: ‘Give me the calculation, guys.’

He followed the orders and came in on lap 41. He was put on to the soft rather than the super soft (super fast, but less durable) tyres.

Why not the super-softs in a crazy dash to race down and pass Rosberg? Mercedes said they feared graining. It is difficult to gainsay.

Hamilton went for it, going from 10.6seconds down to as close as 6.8sec behind the German, but it never looked likely to be enough. The world champion ended up 8.2sec back. Kimi Raikkonen was third, a place ahead of his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who drove brilliantly from 15th on the grid.

The debate about Mercedes’ strategic judgements will be debated long into the night, but in the immediate aftermath it seems the race got the deserved winner. Hamilton, leaving aside the softs/super softs debate, was given a chance to outmanoeuvre his team-mate, but it did not come off.

The German was in excellent form and drove aggressively as Mercedes dominated the race

The German was in excellent form and drove aggressively as Mercedes dominated the race

Lotus driver Pastor Maldonado runs wide at the Yas Marina circuit and is forced to drive on the colourful tarmac outside of the track

Lotus driver Pastor Maldonado runs wide at the Yas Marina circuit and is forced to drive on the colourful tarmac outside of the track

(From right) Rosberg, Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen played cat and mouse throughout, with the German taking the honours

(From right) Rosberg, Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen played cat and mouse throughout, with the German taking the honours

Fernando Alonso is the controversial character from central casting. He drives beautifully but has been wilful at every team he has been at. So it was again this weekend, on and off the track.

Off the track, he refused to confirm that he would not take next year off if the car the team produces is not up to snuff.

On it, he threatened to park up in the garage. For £25million a year, it surely isn’t enough to do a Paula Radcliffe and pull out before the end.

Admittedly, he was a long way back – one lap and 43sec – from the car in front of him, the Sauber of Felipe Nasr, but still why say: ‘If we don’t get a safety car, I’m going to retire the car.’

This shows that Alonso’s friend Mark Webber was about right when he said on Saturday that Alonso is a ‘ticking bomb’ who will determine whether he stays in the sport on the first few days of testing, next February.

He had a terrible day all round. Starting 16th, he out-braked himself and hurtled into Pastor Maldonado’s Lotus on the very first corner. He was given a drive-through penalty. Then, he overshot the pit box on his second tyre stop. Then he made his radio call, which he did not carry out.

Elsewhere, Williams botched Valtteri Bottas’s release, meaning he was caught by Jenson Button’s McLaren on the way in to the pit box. Bottas received a five-second penalty for his team’s oversight.

The two Mercedes drivers looked relaxed before the race in Abu Dhabi got underway on Sunday 

The two Mercedes drivers looked relaxed before the race in Abu Dhabi got underway on Sunday

All the drivers pose for an end of season photo before they began preparations for the final race of the calendar 

All the drivers pose for an end of season photo before they began preparations for the final race of the calendar

Fernando Alonso, who refused to confirm he was taking a year off, was forced wide early on at the Yas Marina 

Fernando Alonso, who refused to confirm he was taking a year off, was forced wide early on at the Yas Marina

Related Posts
Jordaan blames CAF for Sexwale FIFA failure
Jordaan blames CAF for Sexwale FIFA failure
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Tokyo Sexwale's bid to become FIFA president was doomed as soon as his own confederation refused to back him, South African Football Association head Danny Jordaan ...
READ MORE
Brazil's Fred (9) fights for the ball with Cameroon's Landry Nguemo (R) during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
France to play Cameroon and Scotland in Euro 2016 warm-ups
PARIS (Reuters) - Euro 2016 hosts France will play home friendlies against Cameroon and Scotland in the build-up to this year's tournament, the French Football Federation said on Monday. The French ...
READ MORE
AFCON 2015: Cote d’Ivoire Out
AFCON 2015: Cote d’Ivoire Out
It is already the second round of games and the tempo is now increasing at a vast pace. A big advantage to the neutral spectators who follow nothing except the ...
READ MORE
Confederation of African Football (CAF) backs Sheikh Salman for FIFA presidency
Confederation of African Football (CAF) backs Sheikh Salman for FIFA presidency
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Friday it was backing Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa as its candidate for the presidency of FIFA. "The executive committee decided that CAF will ...
READ MORE
Ballon d’Or vote raises eyebrows in Zimbabwe
Ballon d’Or vote raises eyebrows in Zimbabwe
HARARE - A day after Cristiano Ronaldo was announced the winner of the 2014 World Footballer of the Year Award, otherwise known as the Ballon d’ Or, it turned out that ...
READ MORE
ZIFA polls: Chiyangwa in, Juul hiccups
ZIFA polls: Chiyangwa in, Juul hiccups
BUSINESSMAN Trevor Juul’s Zifa presidential bid hit the quick sand last night while Phillip Chiyangwa, James Takavada and Leslie Gwindi’s papers were accepted without drama. The Zifa electoral committee refused to ...
READ MORE
Worries mount over Chiyangwa ZIFA bid
Worries mount over Chiyangwa ZIFA bid
THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has rubbished claims that it had endorsed property mogul Phillip Chiyangwa for the Zifa presidency after he donated $10,000 to the Mighty Warriors. Chiyangwa, who ...
READ MORE
Pacquiao is a hell of a fighter: Mayweather
Pacquiao is a hell of a fighter: Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather took his unblemished record to 48-0 with a unanimous decision over "hell of a fighter" Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, then reiterated he'll retire after one more bout.   "He is ...
READ MORE
Zidane replaces Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid manager
Zidane replaces Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid manager
Zinedine Zidane has replaced Rafael Benitez as manager of Real Madrid following the Spaniard's sacking after just seven months in charge. Benitez's last match as boss saw Real twice throw away ...
READ MORE
Caps United’s 2 Minute Dazzling Display Shocks Dembare
Caps United’s 2 Minute Dazzling Display Shocks Dembare
HARARE - Caps United produced one of the most scintillating football displays in the last two minutes of the game to settle for a 3-3 draw with bitter rivals, Dynamos, ...
READ MORE
Jordaan blames CAF for Sexwale FIFA failure
France to play Cameroon and Scotland in Euro
AFCON 2015: Cote d’Ivoire Out
Confederation of African Football (CAF) backs Sheikh Salman
Ballon d’Or vote raises eyebrows in Zimbabwe
ZIFA polls: Chiyangwa in, Juul hiccups
Worries mount over Chiyangwa ZIFA bid
Pacquiao is a hell of a fighter: Mayweather
Zidane replaces Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid manager
Caps United’s 2 Minute Dazzling Display Shocks Dembare

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News