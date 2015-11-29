Rosberg beats Lewis Hamilton to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes used their strategic imaginations but couldn’t help Lewis Hamilton end his world championship-winning season with victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Accused of conservatism in the last two races in restricting their two drivers to the same strategies, they rolled the dice, at least partly.

Yet it was Nico Rosberg who won his third consecutive race, bringing a satisfying conclusion to his fundamentally chastening season.

Nico Rosberg gestures after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his third consecutive Formula One race

The 30-year-old looked delighted as he collected his trophy for winning the race at the Yas Marina

Hamilton (l), Rosberg (second right) and Kimi Raikkonen (right) celebrate on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rosberg completed a hat-trick of victories by winning on Sunday and his Mercedes team, inlcuding Hamilton, celebrated with him

The 2015 Formula One season drew to a close on Sunday with Rosberg and Hamilton dominating from start to finish

The cars are all bunched as the race got underway, with Rosberg (left) out in front ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton

The Brit pitted late on but wanted to stay out and attempted to catch Rosberg but couldn’t quite do it

Final World Championship Standings DRIVERS – TOP 10 1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 381pts 2 Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes GP 322 3 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 278 4 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 150 5 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams 136 6 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 121 7 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Red Bull 95 8 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 92 9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 78 10 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Force India 58

The crucial strategy calls unfolded in the middle of the race. Rosberg, who started on pole and was being harried by Hamilton, pitted for the second and final time.

Hamilton, however, stayed out 10 laps longer. He was leading throughout this period but had he established enough of a lead to pit later and then put in a final burst to overhaul Rosberg, who had spent longer on the fresher third set of tyres.

Thinking not, Hamilton wanted to stay out to the end rather than go in for a second late change. He appealed to the pit wall.

Hamilton: ‘If I was to back off and look after these tyres to end, how slow could we go?’









Peter Bonnington (race engineer): ‘Lewis, it wouldn’t work.’

Hamilton: ‘Give me the calculation, guys.’

He followed the orders and came in on lap 41. He was put on to the soft rather than the super soft (super fast, but less durable) tyres.

Why not the super-softs in a crazy dash to race down and pass Rosberg? Mercedes said they feared graining. It is difficult to gainsay.

Hamilton went for it, going from 10.6seconds down to as close as 6.8sec behind the German, but it never looked likely to be enough. The world champion ended up 8.2sec back. Kimi Raikkonen was third, a place ahead of his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who drove brilliantly from 15th on the grid.

The debate about Mercedes’ strategic judgements will be debated long into the night, but in the immediate aftermath it seems the race got the deserved winner. Hamilton, leaving aside the softs/super softs debate, was given a chance to outmanoeuvre his team-mate, but it did not come off.

The German was in excellent form and drove aggressively as Mercedes dominated the race

Lotus driver Pastor Maldonado runs wide at the Yas Marina circuit and is forced to drive on the colourful tarmac outside of the track

(From right) Rosberg, Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen played cat and mouse throughout, with the German taking the honours

Fernando Alonso is the controversial character from central casting. He drives beautifully but has been wilful at every team he has been at. So it was again this weekend, on and off the track.

Off the track, he refused to confirm that he would not take next year off if the car the team produces is not up to snuff.

On it, he threatened to park up in the garage. For £25million a year, it surely isn’t enough to do a Paula Radcliffe and pull out before the end.

Admittedly, he was a long way back – one lap and 43sec – from the car in front of him, the Sauber of Felipe Nasr, but still why say: ‘If we don’t get a safety car, I’m going to retire the car.’

This shows that Alonso’s friend Mark Webber was about right when he said on Saturday that Alonso is a ‘ticking bomb’ who will determine whether he stays in the sport on the first few days of testing, next February.

He had a terrible day all round. Starting 16th, he out-braked himself and hurtled into Pastor Maldonado’s Lotus on the very first corner. He was given a drive-through penalty. Then, he overshot the pit box on his second tyre stop. Then he made his radio call, which he did not carry out.

Elsewhere, Williams botched Valtteri Bottas’s release, meaning he was caught by Jenson Button’s McLaren on the way in to the pit box. Bottas received a five-second penalty for his team’s oversight.

The two Mercedes drivers looked relaxed before the race in Abu Dhabi got underway on Sunday

All the drivers pose for an end of season photo before they began preparations for the final race of the calendar

Fernando Alonso, who refused to confirm he was taking a year off, was forced wide early on at the Yas Marina