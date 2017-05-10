News Ticker

Fifa reject Blatter, Platini appeals

18th November 2015 Staff Reporter Sport 40

A Fifa appeal committee on Wednesday rejected a bid by long-time president Sepp Blatter and Uefa chief Michel Platini to overturn their 90-day suspensions while Swiss police pursue a criminal investigation.

platini

The committee said it had “rejected in full” the appeals made by Blatter and Platini.

Both were suspended for 90 days on October 7 after Swiss prosecutors launched a “criminal mismanagement” inquiry against Blatter who made a 2million dollar payment to Platini in 2011 for work carried out a decade earlier.

The suspension has been a severe blow to Platini’s hopes of winning a Fifa presidential election in February.

The sanction, banning him from all football-related activity, means that he is unable to campaign in the Fifa presidential race against the five confirmed candidates, who have already passed the required integrity tests.

Both Blatter and Platini have the possibility of next taking their appeals before the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport for a final ruling.

Platini’s lawyers had already said that their client was “astounded” at how slow the process was for Fifa to decide on his appeal against the suspension.

The appeal was lodged with Fifa by the lawyers on October 10. – AFP

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

40 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. palm power
  3. waterproof vibrator
  4. szybkie pozyczki
  5. e liquid
  6. Download C9510-824 Certification Dumps
  7. natural yeast infection remedy
  8. Comfortable Headphones
  9. microfoane spion
  10. 2017 transit-350 cab chassis truck west hollywood
  11. app pc download for windows
  12. thrusting vibrator
  13. wet rabbit vibrator
  14. best sex toys
  15. Buy Adipex
  16. adult
  17. remote control sex toy
  18. Cheap Chicago White Sox
  19. games for pc download
  20. 福井脱毛
  21. 福井脱毛
  22. piano for atlanta children
  23. buy beats
  24. 秘密訊息dvd
  25. north park
  26. videos
  27. buy kona
  28. Battery repair
  29. web site
  30. read this
  31. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  32. adam \u0026 eve
  33. Adam and Eve Sex Toys
  34. Birthday pictures
  35. Buy Craft Beer Online
  36. Desert tan military boots
  37. Gelatin empty capsules
  38. Web Application Development Company
  39. new jordan shoes
  40. cock rings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News