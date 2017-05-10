Fifa reject Blatter, Platini appeals

A Fifa appeal committee on Wednesday rejected a bid by long-time president Sepp Blatter and Uefa chief Michel Platini to overturn their 90-day suspensions while Swiss police pursue a criminal investigation.

The committee said it had “rejected in full” the appeals made by Blatter and Platini.

Both were suspended for 90 days on October 7 after Swiss prosecutors launched a “criminal mismanagement” inquiry against Blatter who made a 2million dollar payment to Platini in 2011 for work carried out a decade earlier.

The suspension has been a severe blow to Platini’s hopes of winning a Fifa presidential election in February.

The sanction, banning him from all football-related activity, means that he is unable to campaign in the Fifa presidential race against the five confirmed candidates, who have already passed the required integrity tests.

Both Blatter and Platini have the possibility of next taking their appeals before the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport for a final ruling.

Platini’s lawyers had already said that their client was “astounded” at how slow the process was for Fifa to decide on his appeal against the suspension.

The appeal was lodged with Fifa by the lawyers on October 10. – AFP