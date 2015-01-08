Zim register second win over Canada

HARARE – Zimbabwe A took a 2-nil series lead after registering a 1 wicket win over Canada at Harare Sports Club.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Canada struggled with the bat as they were restricted to 170 for the loss of 9 wickets.
Tawanda Mupariwa was the pick of Zimbabwe’s bowlers, ending with figures of 4 for 28.
Needing 171 to win, Zimbabwe A were caught by surprise after losing the wickets of Cephas Zhuwao, Chamunorwa Chibhabha and Stuart Matsikenyeri, who all failed to reach double figures.
Craig Ervine then revived Zimbabwe’s faltering innings with a 46-run knock.
Tymcen Maruma chipped in with a 33 run contribution in an innings which needed the composure of Prosper Utseya and Tapiwa Mufudza to steer the hosts to a narrow 1 wicket win.
Meanwhile, local fans have hailed Zimbabwe’s World Cup squad that was announced in Harare yesterday.
Vusi Sibanda was the major casualty after being only named as a non-travelling reserve.
Matsikenyeri, Chibhabha and Mupariwa secured places together with Hamilton Masakadza who is set to make his World Cup debut.
