News Ticker

Blatter faces 90 day suspension from FIFA, confidant says

8th October 2015 Staff Reporter Sport 27

ZURICH (Reuters) – FIFA president Sepp Blatter faces an imminent 90 day suspension from football if the governing body’s ethics judge backs a prosecutor’s recommendation, a close friend and former advisor to Blatter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Photo

Blatter’s long-term confidant Klaus Stoehlker said the decision by judge Hans-Joachim Eckert on the provisional suspension was expected by Friday.

“There is no final decision, this is a recommendation from the lower part of the Ethics Committee to the upper part,” said Stoehlker, who added that Blatter had been informed of the development.

“President Blatter will be in his office at FIFA tomorrow,” he said.

FIFA’s ethics code provides for a representative of the Investigatory Chamber to look into a case and make a request to Eckert’s Adjudicatory Chamber to take action.

While Stoehlker said Blatter was “very calm”, a suspension would be a humiliating outcome for the 79-year-old who has been at FIFA for 40 years.

Even after the arrests of FIFA officials in May, which plunged the organisation into crisis, Blatter promised to lead a reform process before standing down in February.

If Eckert does opt for a suspension it would also leave the strife-ridden body without either of its top two officials.

Secretary general Jerome Valcke, Blatter’s right-hand man for the past eight years, was suspended last month after allegations he was involved in a scheme to sell 2014 World Cup tickets at a marked-up price. Valcke denied the charges.

Stoehlker’s comments were not able to be verified by FIFA bodies and FIFA’s media department directed inquiries to Blatter’s lawyers who said he had not been informed of any decision.

“President Blatter has not been notified of any action taken by the FIFA Ethics Committee. We would expect that the Ethics Committee would want to hear from the President and his counsel, and conduct a thorough review of the evidence, before making any recommendation to take disciplinary action,” said a joint statement from Swiss lawyer Lorenz Erni and Blatter’s U.S lawyer Richard Cullen.

A spokesman for Eckert declined to comment. A spokesman for the Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee declined to comment citing FIFA’s rules which prohibit them discussing cases.

If Blatter is suspended then under FIFA’s statutes the most senior vice-president, currently African football head Issa Hayatou from Cameroon, would become interim president until an election to choose Blatter’s replacement on February 26.

The 79-year-old Swiss has been president of FIFA since 1998 and has worked for the organisation for 40 years, starting as a technical director before becoming secretary general under former president Joao Havelange in 1981.

Swiss prosecutors last month opened a criminal investigation into Blatter over a Caribbean World Cup TV rights contract he signed, and a 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) to Platini, whose status the Swiss attorney general has described as being between a witness and an accused person.

Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Media reports have suggested that Platini is also being investigated by the Ethics Committee.

Bound by confidentiality rules, FIFA’s Ethics Committee has not commented on whether Platini is under investigation. Platini’s spokesman declined to comment. – Reuters

 

Related Posts
Neville sacked as Valencia coach
Neville sacked as Valencia coach
Gary Neville has been sacked as coach of Valencia after just over four months in charge, the struggling Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday. "Valencia Football Club have today parted company ...
READ MORE
Mar 7, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference today at The LA Hotel Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
McEnroe doubts Sharapova was unaware of meldonium ban
Tennis great John McEnroe finds it hard to believe that Maria Sharapova was unaware she was taking a banned drug that led to her suspension, the seven-times grand slam champion ...
READ MORE
England put to the sword after Australia’s Bernard Foley cuts loose
England put to the sword after Australia’s Bernard Foley cuts loose
The hosts have left their own party. England never led in a match they could not afford to lose, paying for coming into the tournament still trying to find themselves. ...
READ MORE
FIFA wary on video technology
FIFA wary on video technology
Holyrood - There is no prospect of referees being allowed to defer to video replays soon, with soccer's rule-makers saying more information on the technology is required before in-game trials ...
READ MORE
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg boosted his morale by keeping Mercedes team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton off the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Spanish ...
READ MORE
Hamilton fastest despite engine issues
Hamilton fastest despite engine issues
SEPANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton recovered from a frustrating morning session to lay down a marker to his Formula One rivals with the fastest time of the day in ...
READ MORE
Toure will leave Man City in June, says agent
Toure will leave Man City in June, says agent
LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City's midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure will leave the club at the end of the season having not been offered a new contract, his agent said on ...
READ MORE
Vettel gives Ferrari pole in Singapore
Vettel gives Ferrari pole in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Mercedes' 15-month domination of Formula One qualifying came to a shuddering halt on Saturday when Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel snatched pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix. Mercedes had started ...
READ MORE
Manchester City are beatable in League Cup, says Klopp
Manchester City are beatable in League Cup, says Klopp
LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool can beat the "best team in the Premier League" when they take on Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, according to ...
READ MORE
Platini no longer odds on favorite to succeed Blatter at FIFA
Platini no longer odds on favorite to succeed Blatter at FIFA
Bookmakers lengthened the odds that European soccer boss Michel Platini will succeed Sepp Blatter as head of global soccer body FIFA, after Swiss prosecutors said they were investigating Blatter over ...
READ MORE
Neville sacked as Valencia coach
McEnroe doubts Sharapova was unaware of meldonium ban
England put to the sword after Australia’s Bernard
FIFA wary on video technology
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
Hamilton fastest despite engine issues
Toure will leave Man City in June, says
Vettel gives Ferrari pole in Singapore
Manchester City are beatable in League Cup, says
Platini no longer odds on favorite to succeed

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News