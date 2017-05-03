Pacquiao likely to retire after one more fight next year

Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao, a winner of world titles in eight different weight categories, said he is likely to retire from the sport after one more fight next year.

Pacquiao, 36, last fought in May when he lost to American Floyd Mayweather Junior in a long awaited bout between the sport’s best two fighters, dubbed the Fight of the Century, that failed to match the hype.

Pacquiao underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff after the fight and had been expected to retire with little left to prove after achieving his long-stated goal of getting in the ring with Mayweather.

“I think I’m ready. I’ve been in boxing for more than 20 years,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN on Wednesday.

The Filipino said he wanted one more bout but it is unlikely to be against Mayweather, who has announced plans to retire after beating Andre Berto in September to improve his record to 49 wins and no losses.

“We can not say if there is a rematch or not. It depends, it depends,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao’s long-term manager Bob Arum said last month he expected Pacquiao to fight again in February, with Briton Amir Khan and American Terence Crawford among the possible opponents.

The Filipino southpaw, who boasts a fight record of 57 wins, six losses and two draws, said he wanted to focus more on his political career.

Pacquiao is already a member of the country’s lower house of representatives and announced plans on Monday to run for a seat in the senate next year. – Reuters