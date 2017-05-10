Manchester United’s Luke Shaw suffers double fracture in PSV defeat

Luke Shaw suffered a horrific double fracture of his right leg during Manchester United’s Champions League defeat at PSV Eindhoven. While this left him in tears and will rule him out for at least six months, Louis van Gaal remains hopeful the left-back could play again this season.

According to The Guardian Shaw’s injury was caused by a reckless tackle from Héctor Moreno after 15 minutes after the 20-year-old burst into the PSV area. This left him prone for nine minutes and he required oxygen before being taken to hospital.

Van Gaal said: “He has a double leg fracture so he is in hospital. He will be transferred tomorrow with us or maybe a day later and then operated on in Manchester. It is awful a boy who comes at 18 to Manchester has it very difficult and then plays fantastically and then it happens like this. When it was in the dressing room he had an oxygen mask on. He was crying.

“I am not a doctor so I cannot say that but when you have a double fracture it is six months and he will not play in the group phase I think. I hope he can play again this season.”

Moreno appeared fortunate to escape a red card and the concession of a spot-kick as Nicola Rizzoli, the referee, did not penalise the Mexican. Van Gaal suggested the Italian official had erred. “You can judge for yourself when I say it is a penalty and a red card I am a bad loser every word is interpreted in the wrong way,” the manager said. “It was a very bad tackle with two legs.”

A tweet on Shaw’s account read: “Thank you everyone for your messages , words can’t describe how gutted I am , my road to recovery starts now, I will come back stronger.”

Phillip Cocu, the PSV coach, said: “It’s a very bad injury. If any player goes off with this kind of injury, everybody is very sad about it. Also our players, because it is never the intention of our players to injure an opponent.

Moreno suffered a broken leg himself when playing for Mexico against Van Gaal’s Holland at the 2014 World Cup. “He finds it very difficult because the intention was not to injure the opponent, and when you hear it is a very bad injury, it’s not good,” Cocu said of the defender. “For me it was not possible to see the moment. The only thing I could see was the ball, which was heading in a different direction, so it looked like he [Moreno] touched it, but I couldn’t see the tackle on Luke.”

PSV’s Andrés Guardado was also taken to hospital following a challenge by Chris Smalling.