Serena, Djokovic in first-day action at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Top-seeded world number ones Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic help launch the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday’s opening day of the year’s final grand slam.
Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic closes the day program at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 89th-ranked Joao Souza of Brazil.
Three-times defending U.S. champion Williams, the Australian, French and Wimbledon champion seeking to become the fourth woman ever to complete a Grand Slam, opens the night program against 86th-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia.
The tournament’s first match on the Arthur Ashe centre court pits seventh-seeded Ana Ivanovic of Serbia against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia, followed by two-times U.S. Open winner Venus Williams against Puerto Rican Monica Puig.
The second Opening Night match under the lights features two-times winner Rafa Nadal of Spain, the eighth seed, against up-and-coming Borna Coric of Croatia, an 18-year-old ranked 35th.
Ninth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia begins the defence of his men’s title with a Louis Armstrong Stadium tilt against Guido Pella of Argentina.
Cilic follows Japan’s Kei Nishikori onto the Armstrong court.
Fourth seed Nishikori, who fell to Cilic in the 2014 U.S. Open final, faces France’s Benoit Paire in his opening match.
Russia’s Maria Sharapova, the third seed, closes the Louis Armstrong day session against Australian Daria Gavrilova.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance wants police to investigate the president of the local soccer governing body over allegations the organisation paid a $10 million bribe to ...
Former Zifa chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya was reportedly in a romantic relationship with former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, the court heard yesterday.This was said by Leeroy Kundishora Waguta, who is ...
HIGHLANDERS legend Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo has died.
Khumalo passed on in a Bulawayo hospital, where he has been hospitalised since Wednesday, after a long battle with diabetes.
The former Warriors midfielder, a star ...
LONDON - Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho should apologise to team doctor Eva Carneiro for "publicly humiliating" her, says Liverpool's former head of medicine.
Peter Brukner, now the Australia cricket team's doctor, ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: ankara escort()
Pingback: perjuriousperverts()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: haard()
Pingback: lebron fitness()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: computer kopen Aalten()
Pingback: egg donation()
Pingback: erotik outlet()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: big ass xxx()
Pingback: http://britlock.com.au()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Photographers()
Pingback: android games()
Pingback: 2 kids fight to the death()
Pingback: kimim ben()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: ama para hersey()