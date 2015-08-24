News Ticker

‘I will be appreciated when I’ve gone’ – Blatter

24th August 2015 Staff Reporter Sport 23

Outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter believes his critics will realize they have been wrong and will recognize his achievements once he has left soccer’s world governing body.

FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives for a news conference aside of the so-called ''Sepp Blatter tournament'' in Blatter's home-town Ulrichen, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

In an interview with the BBC, the 79-year-old Swiss defended his record at the head of scandal-plagued FIFA and said he was respected in many parts of the world.

Blatter noted he was often subjected to hostile treatment on social media but said: “Go to the world, go to Asia, go to Africa… go to China, ask them what they think about FIFA and Blatter, that’s different.

“At least (I am) respected because I have done a lot. Not only me but FIFA has done a lot and I have served this FIFA. I am sure this will be recognized, that the big job that has been done by FIFA and by myself… (over) 40 years.

“I am sure people are realizing that the job I have done in FIFA is a good job, it’s the right job for the development of football, the right job for education of youth,” he added.

“If there are people who don’t like the organization or don’t like me, they will realize they have been wrong… they will realize that.”

Blatter was re-elected for a fifth term on May 29 but four days later announced he would lay down his mandate as FIFA was engulfed in the worst crisis in its 111-year history.

FIFA was thrown into turmoil when 14 sports marketing executives and soccer officials, including several from FIFA, were indicted in the United States in late May on bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges involving more than $150 million in payments.

Seven of those accused were arrested by Swiss police in a dawn raid on a luxury Zurich hotel two days before the FIFA Congress where Blatter was re-elected.

Blatter’s replacement is due to be elected at an extraordinary Congress on Feb. 26.

Blatter, often looking uncomfortable during the 20-minute interview at FIFA headquarters, reiterated that it was individuals rather than FIFA who were under investigation.

“The institution is not corrupt… there is no corruption in football, there is corruption with individuals,” he said.

He also repeated his criticism of the method for choosing the FIFA executive committee, whose members are elected by the continental confederations rather than the FIFA Congress.

“I have to take people, they are not my people,” he said. “I cannot be morally responsible for other people.”

Related Posts
FC Platinum await Confederation Cup fate
FC Platinum await Confederation Cup fate
Chibuku Super Cup champions FC Platinum, who are set to be the country’s sole representative in Caf club competitions next year, will learn the identity of their opponents in the ...
READ MORE
Everton terror football pleases Koeman
Everton terror football pleases Koeman
LIVERPOOL (Reuters) - Ronald Koeman believes Everton's switch to a more aggressive approach following a lacklustre start to Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park was key to ending ...
READ MORE
Tsholotsho edge Harare City
Tsholotsho edge Harare City
Debutants Tsholotsho FC have started their premiership campaign on a positive note, beating Harare City 1-0 today at Rufaro stadium in Harare. Reacting to the win, elated Information, Media and Broadcasting ...
READ MORE
DeMbare dismantle Buffaloes
DeMbare dismantle Buffaloes
Dynamos . . . (2)3 Buffaloes . . . (0)0  Dynamos new coach David Mandigora made clear his intentions of winning a record fifth consecutive league title for the club after ...
READ MORE
Ivory Coast beat Cameroon to set up Algeria clash
Ivory Coast beat Cameroon to set up Algeria clash
LONDON (Reuters) - Max Gradel scored a superb first-half goal as Ivory Coast beat Cameroon 1-0 in Group D of the African Nations Cup on Wednesday to progress to the ...
READ MORE
Arsenal won’t sell Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger says
Arsenal won’t sell Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger says
Arsene Wenger says neither Mesut Ozil nor Alexis Sanchez will be sold by Arsenal, even if they fail to agree contract extensions. Both Gunners superstars - with 21 goals between them ...
READ MORE
Tunisia players face heavy punishment for attacking referee
Tunisia players face heavy punishment for attacking referee
BATA, Equatorial Guinea, (Reuters) – Tunisia are facing heavy punishment after their players attacked the referee at the end of Saturday's African Nations Cup quarter-final loss to Equatorial Guinea. The Confederation ...
READ MORE
Blatter, Platini suspended from soccer by FIFA’s ethics body
Blatter, Platini suspended from soccer by FIFA’s ethics body
ZURICH FIFA President Sepp Blatter and his possible successor, UEFA chief Michel Platini, have been provisionally suspended for 90 days by the global soccer body's ethics committee. The committee also handed ...
READ MORE
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) leads the pack after overtaking his team mate Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) at the start of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Rosberg makes it seven wins in a row
SOCHI, RUSSIA - Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg chalked up his seventh win in a row at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday with team mate Lewis Hamilton fighting ...
READ MORE
The hall of FIFA headquarters is pictured after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA faces day of reckoning as threats mount
ZURICH - The spotlight at next week's FIFA Congress will fall on the presidential election - but the real key to the future of soccer's beleaguered governing body is embedded ...
READ MORE
FC Platinum await Confederation Cup fate
Everton terror football pleases Koeman
Tsholotsho edge Harare City
DeMbare dismantle Buffaloes
Ivory Coast beat Cameroon to set up Algeria
Arsenal won’t sell Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez,
Tunisia players face heavy punishment for attacking referee
Blatter, Platini suspended from soccer by FIFA’s ethics
Rosberg makes it seven wins in a row
FIFA faces day of reckoning as threats mount

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News