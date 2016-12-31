News Ticker

Cave finds prove Neanderthals were cannibals

31st December 2016 Staff Reporter Science 0

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PHILIPPE SIUBERSKI Cave specialist Christian Casseyas shows the latest area to have been searched by archeologists as he gives a tour of the Goyet cave, where 96 bones and three teeth from five Neanderthal individuals were found, in Goyet, Belgium, on December 19, 2016. Deep in the caves of Goyet, in present-day Belgium, researchers have found the grisly evidence that the Neanderthals did not just feast on horses or reindeer, but also on each other. / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNANDEMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

GOYET, Belgium- Deep in the caves of Goyet in Belgium researchers have found the grisly evidence that the Neanderthals did not just feast on horses or reindeer, but also on each other.

Belgian archaeologist Christian Casseyas shows the latest explored area as he gives a tour of the Goyet cave, where 96 bones and three teeth from five Neanderthal individuals were found, on December 19, 2016

Human bones from a newborn, a child and four adults or teenagers who lived around 40,000 years ago show clear signs of cutting and of fractures to extract the marrow within, they say.

“It is irrefutable, cannibalism was practised here,” says Belgian archaeologist Christian Casseyas as he looks inside a cave halfway up a valley in this site in the Ardennes forest.

The bones in Goyet date from when Neanderthals were nearing the end of their time on earth before being replaced by Homo sapiens, with whom they also interbred.

Once regarded as primitive cavemen driven to extinction by smarter modern humans, studies have found that Neanderthals were actually sophisticated beings who took care of the bodies of the deceased and held burial rituals.

But there is a growing body of proof that they also ate their dead.

– Neanderthal bone fragments –

Cases of Neanderthal cannibalism have been found until now only in Neanderthal populations in southern Europe in Spain, at El Sidron and Zafarraya, and in France, at Moula-Guercy and Les Pradelles.

The caves at Goyet have been occupied since the Paleolithic era. The 250-metre- (820-feet-) long galleries were dug into the limestone by the Samson, a small stream that still flows a few metres below.

They began to reveal their secrets in the middle of the 19th century thanks to one of the fathers of palaeontology, Edouard Dupont (1841-1911).

A geologist and director of the Royal Museum of Natural History of Belgium, he searched several caves, including that of Goyet in 1867, and collected an enormous quantity of bones and tools.

Just a few years after Charles Darwin first expounded his theory of evolution, Dupont published the results of his own research in his book “Man During the Stone Age”.

But his discoveries remained in the archives of the museum (now called the Brussels Institute of Natural Sciences) for more than a century.

That was until 2004, when the institute’s head of anthropology Patrick Semal discovered, hidden in amongst the drawers of what Dupont thought were human bones, a jaw tip that clearly belonged to a Neanderthal.

Scientists have since been painstakingly sorting through fragments that Dupont thought were animal bones to see if there are other traces of ancient man.

– ‘Extract the marrow’ –

Now an international team led by Helene Rougier, an anthropologist at California State University Northridge in the United States, has proved from the bones found at Goyet that the Neanderthals there were cannibals.

The bones show traces of cutting, “to disarticulate and remove the flesh,” said Christian Casseyas, who also leads tours for the public at the caves.

The Neanderthals “broke these bones in the same way that they broke those of the reindeer and horses found at the entrance of the cave, certainly to extract the marrow”, he adds.

Rougier, whose work on the Belgian cave was published last July by Scientific Reports, a journal of the Nature group, told AFP that “indeed, we can conclude that some Neanderthals died and were eaten here”, which is a first in Northern Europe.

“Some of these bones have also been used to make tools to touch up the edges of flints to re-sharpen them,” says Rougier.

But the reasons for the cannibalism remain a mystery, as to the extent to which the Neanderthals ate their dead.

“Was it systematic? Was it only at certain particular moments?” she asks. “I don’t know how to interpret the reason behind this cannibalism. It can be purely food, but it can also be symbolic … The reason remains open,” she says.

Related Posts
Stephen Hawking is right to fear advanced alien civilisations. We should keep our heads low
Stephen Hawking is right to fear advanced alien civilisations. We should keep our heads low
The question of whether there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe has been asked by people for many years. But if we hear something, should we answer? In the absence ...
READ MORE
Size, circuits and hormones: Do men and women really have different brains?
Size, circuits and hormones: Do men and women really have different brains?
London's Science Museum has faced harsh criticisms after it opened an exhibition which asked visitors to test whether they had a "blue" or "pink" brain. The idea was that after ...
READ MORE
Mexico’s Colima volcano erupts, forcing nearby communities to flee
Mexico’s Colima volcano erupts, forcing nearby communities to flee
Mexico's Colima volcano erupted on Friday (30 September), spewing ash and smoke into the surrounding sky and causing the emergency evacuation of two neighbouring villages. National emergency services chief Luis Felipe ...
READ MORE
Concept portrayal of China's Mars rover and lander released on August 23, 2016 by lunar probe and space project center of Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence. China Daily/via REUTERS
China shows first images of Mars rover, aims for 2020 mission
China has showed off its first images of a rover it plans to sent to Mars in mid-2020, which is designed to explore the planet surface for three months, state ...
READ MORE
Clitoris vs vagina: When studying the female orgasm, the whole is more than the sum of its parts
Clitoris vs vagina: When studying the female orgasm, the whole is more than the sum of its parts
The female orgasm can't be understood by focusing on a single part of the body, says research. In an attempt to move the debate over the female orgasm on from 'clitoris ...
READ MORE
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016. ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters
Scientists find Earth-like planet circling sun’s nearest neighbor
Scientists have discovered a planet that appears to be similar to Earth circling the star closest to the sun, potentially a major step in the quest to find out if ...
READ MORE
Curiosity Rover Finds Purple Rocks On Red Planet
Curiosity Rover Finds Purple Rocks On Red Planet
A group of purple rocks spotted by NASA's Curiosity Rover has sparked the interest of agency scientists, who believe they could hold clues as to what was life once like on ...
READ MORE
Underutilized crops championed at local University
Underutilized crops championed at local University
Horticulture researchers at the Crop Science Department, University of Zimbabwe are creating a buzz about traditional tuber crops. After tasting some of the products being promoted by the department at ...
READ MORE
African elephants walk on their tippy-toes
African elephants walk on their tippy-toes
Elephants don’t wear high heels, but they certainly walk like they do. Foot problems plague pachyderm conservation efforts. But it’s not clear if being in captivity causes changes in walking gait ...
READ MORE
‘Game-changing’ HIV drug now available to UK’s NHS patients
‘Game-changing’ HIV drug now available to UK’s NHS patients
A "game-changing" drug that prevents people from contracting HIV has been given the green light for distribution to NHS patients in England. Despite the NHS being at breaking point, the High ...
READ MORE
Stephen Hawking is right to fear advanced alien
Size, circuits and hormones: Do men and women
Mexico’s Colima volcano erupts, forcing nearby communities to
China shows first images of Mars rover, aims
Clitoris vs vagina: When studying the female orgasm,
Scientists find Earth-like planet circling sun’s nearest neighbor
Curiosity Rover Finds Purple Rocks On Red Planet
Underutilized crops championed at local University
African elephants walk on their tippy-toes
‘Game-changing’ HIV drug now available to UK’s NHS

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News