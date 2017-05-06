Zimbabwe Independent Website Hacked

Zimbabwe Independent newspaper website. http://www.theindependent.co.zw/ was hacked earlier this week by yet unknown perpetrators with still unclear intends. If you are like me and you have subscribed to their RSS feeds, you will have noticed a suspicious trend starting 2 days ago where the articles that were posted were clearly not typical Zimbabwe Independent content.
A look at the content forwarded shows that the hackers were pulling seemingly random posts from articles across the world and channelling them through the platform. The Zimbabwe Independent confirmed the development through a Twitter @Zimindependent post indicating that they have since rectified the problem.
This is not the first that the AMH website has been hacked. In 2013 hackers on a Free Syrian Hacktivism campaign gained control of the NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent, and The Standard websites and diverted visitors to a variation of the original pages.
We could not get a comment on the extent of the damage caused by the attack or on what type of attack it was but it took them at least 2 days before the problem was resolved.
Zimbabwe has been prey for hackers with websites of various publishers such as Fingaz and The Herald, and banking sector websites having been hacked at least once in the last few years. – TechZim
