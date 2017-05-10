Telecel goes commercial on WiFi zones

HARARE – Telecoms operator, Telecel Zimbabwe, has launched its WiFi Zone service commercially.

Prior to this development, the service was available to a limited audience during the first quarter of this year.

The Telecel WiFi zone service allows Telecel subscribers to connect to the internet via WiFi hotspots using their mobile phones or any other WiFi compatible device.

According to Telecel communication and branding director Mr Obert Mandimika the service will allow customers to make significant savings on their internet related charges.

“Telecel is satisfied with the performance and uptake of our Telecel WiFi zones which we soft-launched in March and we are happy to confirm that we have commercially launched our WiFi service to our entire subscriber base.

“The WiFi zones will bring affordability and quality connectivity to our customers. 1 Gig of data purchased for connecting via a Telecel WiFi zone for example will cost $1 which is comparatively much cheaper than connecting to the internet directly from the mobile phone. In addition to this obvious cost advantage, customers will be pleased to know that Telecel WiFi hotspots will allow them to connect with devices other than just their mobile phones,” said Mr Mandimika.

Telecel WiFi bundles can be purchased through a USSD short code when Telecel subscribers dial *480#. Once the subscriber has purchased a bundle through their core wallet airtime balance or through telecash they can connect to the internet whenever they enter a Telecel WiFi zone.

Telecel subscribers will know they have entered a WiFi zone when their device picks up a Telecel WiFi signal. The move by Telecel comes on the heels of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s launch of a new product, ‘WiFi in Kombis’.