Econet Launches Mobile Wi-Fi

Mobile network operator, Econet Wireless has launched ‘Econet Zone Mobile Wi-Fi on the go’ which gives internet access to commuter omnibus passengers in selected metropolitan routes.

The ‘Econet Zone Mobile Wi-Fi on the go’ will be available to customers in the event that they buy double up data bundles or social media bundles which could be WhatsApp, Facebook or dedicated Wi-Fi bundles.

Addressing members of the media at the launch, head of broadband services Dr Matthew Masiyazi said the facility is part of the extension process of the existing 300 Wi-Fi zones across the country where the company is bringing mobile Wi-Fi hotspots within public transport in selected commuter omnibuses which will add efficiency in areas of work and social life.

“We are bringing a new product which is targeting those people on their way to and from work in public transport in order for them to continue to contribute in terms of their work, entertainment or other social activities at the convenience of their device,” said Dr Masiyazi.

He noted that the facility is being rolled out in the city of Harare with aims of reaching the entire nation by the end of August this year.

“We are bringing you mobile Wi-Fi hotspots in selected kombis for selected routes. At this particular point in time we are starting off with the City of Harare with plans to extend to the entire nation, more than 250 routes by August of this particular year,” he said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch Dr Masiyazi highlighted that the ‘Econet Zone Mobile Wi-Fi on the go’ project was part of a bigger project focused on the public transportation sector but to be extended to the private space.

“Right now we are focusing on kombis but at an opportune time we will talk of similar solutions in the private space be it in your own car, at home or even in the office place,” he said. The Herald