WhatsApp down: Messaging app offline for users worldwide

The WhatsApp messaging application owned by Facebook is offline and unavailable for many users across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

Problems began at around 8:30pm on 3 May and were felt in London, Manchester and Leeds, as well as across much of the Netherlands, Paris, Munich, Milan, Berlin and Vienna.

Problems logging into the app have also been reported by users in South Africa, South America, Mexico and the United States.

Users, including those at IBTimes UK, found WhatsApp difficult to connect to, with messages appearing several minutes after they were sent, or in some cases not arriving at all. At the time of writing, the app is not working when connected over both Wi-Fi and the cellular network.

The app was last offline on New Year’s Eve.

Naturally, disgruntled WhatsApp users soon flocked to Twitter to vent their anger and poke fun at the widespread outage.

Follow thee.answer @karabo_karaay I didn’t even notice WhatsApp was down because my life is that tragic



22 likes

Follow Aa-isha JMDO @CriistinaYang Whatsapp is down and I ended up having to make an actual phone call to one of my friends



22 likes

Follow Katie Marie Phillips @Katiemphillips Everyone moaning whatsapp is down is it just me enjoying the peace? Hushed the group chats once and for all



likes

WhatsApp remained offline at 10:40pm, over an hour after the problems began, with the ‘Connecting…’ message appearing continuously at the top of the conversations page. We will update this article if and when the company releases a statement about the outage. – IBTimes