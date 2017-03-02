News Ticker

MTN swings to first annual loss in 20 years after Nigeria fine

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Technology 0

A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group swung to its first annual loss in two decades on Thursday, hit by a regulatory fine in Nigeria and unfavourable currency moves but its shares soared after it kept a dividend.

MTN agreed to pay a fine of 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion), reduced from $5.2 billion, in June last year after a prolonged legal battle to end a dispute in Nigeria over missing a deadline to cut off unregistered SIM cards.

The fine by Nigeria, MTN’s most lucrative but increasingly problematic market, wiped 10.5 billion rand ($768 million) – 500 cents per share – from the firms 2016 headline earnings, South Africa’s main measure of profit.

But MTN shares rose nearly 10 percent after Africa’s largest mobile network operator said it would pay a total dividend of 700 cents a share despite the loss, compared with 1,310 in 2015.

MTN also said it expects to keep it at 700 cents in 2017.

“They indicated that they will sustain a dividend of 700 cents, which investors see as a positive,” Avior Capital Markets trader Mark Hodgson told Reuters.

MTN said its headline loss came in at 1.4 billion rand ($108 million), or 77 cents per share last year, with headline earnings of 13.6 billion rand, or 746 cents per share, in 2015.

MTN woes in Africa’s most populous nation and biggest economy still persist, with the company facing an investigation by Nigerian lawmakers for allegedly illegally repatriating $14 billion between 2006 and 2016.

MTN has denied any wrongdoing.

Founded with Pretoria’s help after the end of white rule in 1994, MTN is seen as one of post-apartheid South Africa’s biggest commercial successes but clashes with regulators in recent years have exposed governance issues and hobbled growth.

MTN, which has operations in Iran, said it expects to add 8.3 million new users in the 2017 financial year, a document handed out at its results presentation showed.

The firm said its total subscribers increased by 3.3 percent or 7.7 million to 240 million in the year to end-December.

 

Related Posts
Zimbabwe has the third most expensive mobile data in Africa
Zimbabwe has the third most expensive mobile data in Africa
Zimbabwe has the third most expensive monthly mobile data in Africa behind South Sudan and Swaziland according to the latest report from Techzim. It said a survey of 47 African countries ...
READ MORE
Econet Chief Masiyiwa drops out of Africa’s top 50 richest list
Econet Chief Masiyiwa drops out of Africa’s top 50 richest list
ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, founder and owner Strive Masiyiwa, has dropped out of the Forbes Africa's 50 Richest this year on the back of declining revenues in the public listed company. According ...
READ MORE
Econet’s turnover reaches US$752 million
Econet’s turnover reaches US$752 million
ZIMBABWE’S largest mobile telecoms company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, revealed that turnover reached US$752,7 million for the twelve months to February this year. The company, which also owns Mutare Bottling Company and ...
READ MORE
New iPhones hit stores, record sales expected in first weekend
New iPhones hit stores, record sales expected in first weekend
SAN FRANCISCO/SYDNEY - The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit stores around the world on Friday, at the start of what is expected to be a record weekend for sales ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Intelligence operative takes over at Telecommunications regulator
Zimbabwe Intelligence operative takes over at Telecommunications regulator
IN a move calculated to control cyberspace and facilitate spying on citizens, government has consolidated its grip on the telecommunications sector by appointing a senior Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer ...
READ MORE
Facebook clarifies rules on banned content
Facebook clarifies rules on banned content
- Facebook Inc clarified its rules banning certain content from its social network, as the Internet company strives to curb controversial posts such as support for violent militant groups ...
READ MORE
Facebook’s News Feed to show fewer ‘clickbait’ headlines
Facebook’s News Feed to show fewer ‘clickbait’ headlines
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc's News Feed will show fewer "clickbait" headlines over the next few weeks, the company announced Thursday, as it seeks to establish itself as the prime ...
READ MORE
Microsoft’s AI Twitter bot goes dark after racist, sexist tweets
Microsoft’s AI Twitter bot goes dark after racist, sexist tweets
Tay, Microsoft Corp's so-called chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to engage with millennials on Twitter, lasted less than a day before it was hobbled by a barrage of racist and ...
READ MORE
Activists raise bail for arrested protesters
Activists raise bail for arrested protesters
An initiative by Zimbabweans to raise bail for about 50 people arrested during the riots in Bulawayo last week was able to collect enough money for them to be released. A ...
READ MORE
Google gains billions in value as YouTube drives ad growth
Google gains billions in value as YouTube drives ad growth
Google Inc's shares soared as much as 16.8 percent on Friday, crossing the $700 mark and adding nearly $68 billion to its market value, as strong growth in YouTube viewership allayed ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe has the third most expensive mobile data
Econet Chief Masiyiwa drops out of Africa’s top
Econet’s turnover reaches US$752 million
New iPhones hit stores, record sales expected in
Zimbabwe Intelligence operative takes over at Telecommunications regulator
Facebook clarifies rules on banned content
Facebook’s News Feed to show fewer ‘clickbait’ headlines
Microsoft’s AI Twitter bot goes dark after racist,
Activists raise bail for arrested protesters
Google gains billions in value as YouTube drives

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News