Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, industry’s largest exhibition conference

Mobile World Congress 2017 – this year’s edition of the mobile industry’s largest annual exhibition and conference -is around the corner.

As the event that has consistently introduced the world to some awesome tech (Samsung usually launches its flagship device there) and interesting insights, it’s already inspired a lot of talk and predictions.

As is always the case with MWC, the mobile industry’s leaders, rockstar and up-and-coming brands, opinion makers and influencers will descend on Barcelona, Spain.

They will spend a few days (from 27 February to 2 March 2017) exploring the latest developments in the industry, covering growth strategies for mobile services and discussing issues that will shape the industry in 2017 and beyond.

Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean entrepreneur and founder of Econet Wireless has been listed as one of the keynote speakers over MWC’s 4 day period. He is set to speak on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Mobile.

He joins 37 other technology and mobile industry leaders that include Sunil Bharti Mittal (founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises), Reed Hastings (Netflix founder and CEO), Stéphane Richard (Chairman and CEO of Orange), Eugene Kaspersky (Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky), Ted Livingston (Founder and CEO of Kik), Rajeev Suri (CEO of Nokia) and John Hanke (Creator of Pokemon GO and Founder & CEO of Niantic).

If you have any interest in the mobile industry you might want to check out not only Strive Masiyiwa’s keynote but all the other insights that will be shared by these industry leaders. – TechZim