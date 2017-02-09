Masiyiwa will be a keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress 2017, industry’s largest exhibition conference

As is always the case with MWC, the mobile industry’s leaders, rockstar and up-and-coming brands, opinion makers and influencers will descend on Barcelona, Spain.
They will spend a few days (from 27 February to 2 March 2017) exploring the latest developments in the industry, covering growth strategies for mobile services and discussing issues that will shape the industry in 2017 and beyond.
Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean entrepreneur and founder of Econet Wireless has been listed as one of the keynote speakers over MWC’s 4 day period. He is set to speak on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Mobile.
He joins 37 other technology and mobile industry leaders that include Sunil Bharti Mittal (founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises), Reed Hastings (Netflix founder and CEO), Stéphane Richard (Chairman and CEO of Orange), Eugene Kaspersky (Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky), Ted Livingston (Founder and CEO of Kik), Rajeev Suri (CEO of Nokia) and John Hanke (Creator of Pokemon GO and Founder & CEO of Niantic).
If you have any interest in the mobile industry you might want to check out not only Strive Masiyiwa’s keynote but all the other insights that will be shared by these industry leaders. – TechZim
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc introduced a slate of new advertising products on Sunday, most of which are aimed at luring television advertisers onto the 1.5-billion user social network.
The advertising ...
The Shurugwi Rural, Business, Social and Cultural Development Centre (SRSCC) will early next year begin construction on a new state-of –the art computer laboratory and small-holder farmers academic and entrepreneurship ...
California – Facebook is putting warning labels on graphic videos that members upload and share with friends.
The internet giant will also prevent potentially shocking or upsetting video clips from popping ...
Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September. “I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in […]
LOS ANGELES – Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was “overjoyed” to bring them into her family. The […]