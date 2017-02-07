NetOne increases market share

HARARE – State-owned mobile telecommunications company, NetOne, has more than doubled its market in the past few years due to improved services, sound leadership and innovative products, a Cabinet minister has said.
Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said NetOne must continue to create high value capabilities and tap into the global market through unique products.
“As government we of late have been witnessing a lot of innovation, creativity and tremendous good work by NetOne with its market share growing now at 37 percent at one time it had a market share from 14 percent,” he said.
The Zanu PF legislator exhorted the country’s first mobile telecommunications firm’s management — led by acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro — to continue churning out innovative products and stay ahead of competitors.
“To the NetOne leadership, I say keep up the good work that you are doing and I encourage more synergies in your business to ensure that there is service competitiveness and seamless communication,” he said, adding that the company should revolutionise the telecommunications industry by offering new, attractive and affordable products such as One Fusion.
One Fusion is a popular product from NetOne which is very affordable and offers an all-round access to communication services.
The product’s bundles start from $5, all the way up to $200. One Fusion’s cheapest offering is the $5 which grants users 6 times more value of standard market rates. For thirty days you get 60 on net minutes, 18 minutes to other networks, 300MB Data, 700MB WhatsApp bundles, 900 MB Facebook bundles and 10sms’.
The larger offers, from $50 upwards, also include international voice minutes.
NetOne, which recently gained over 36 000 subscribers in January alone, was slowly evolving from being a voice company into an integrated communications firm.
Acting chairman Peter Chingoka recently thanked all the subscribers for migrating to NetOne.
“I want to thank the multitudes of subscribers who have in the last few months migrated to NetOne, those who have been with us and the potential ones for joining our family,” he said.
“We promise we will not let you down. You will enjoy our affordable rates in all our products,” Chingoka added
The mobile telecommunications giant embarked on a restructuring exercise from 2015 which brought in new blood that has blended with some who retained their posts. This has led to a rejuvenation in operations and an extensive market drive that is paying off. – Daily News
T.D. Jakes Enterprises International, and Econet Media, a multinational telecommunications group, announced on June 20 that they are entering into a partnership. The relationship to is meant to help develop ...
Microsoft Corp said it began the worldwide roll-out of Office 2016, the latest addition to its cloud-based subscription service Office 365, on Tuesday.
Microsoft said Office 2016 brings new versions of ...
Finnish wireless researchers have developed a communication protocol that could revolutionise the Internet of Things (IoT) by turning smart devices into routers so that each device can start its own ...
HARARE,– Amsterdam-headquartered telecoms giant VimpelCom on Wednesday announced that it had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Telecel Zimbabwe to the government of Zimbabwe for $40 million.
VimpelCom, which owns ...
BOSTON - Apple Inc has pushed out its first-ever automated security update to Macintosh computers to help defend against newly identified bugs that security researchers have warned could enable hackers ...
Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]
More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]
Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]
Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]