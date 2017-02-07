News Ticker

NetOne increases market share

7th February 2017 Staff Reporter Technology 0

HARARE – State-owned mobile telecommunications company, NetOne, has more than doubled its market in the past few years due to improved services, sound leadership  and innovative products, a Cabinet minister has said.

Tourism minister Walter Mzembi said NetOne must continue to  create high value capabilities and tap into the global market through unique products.

“As government we of late have been witnessing a lot of innovation, creativity and tremendous good work by NetOne with its market share growing now at 37 percent at one time it had a market share from 14 percent,” he said.

The Zanu PF legislator exhorted the country’s first mobile telecommunications firm’s management — led by acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro — to continue churning out innovative products and stay ahead of competitors.

“To the NetOne leadership, I say keep up the good work that you are doing and I encourage more synergies in your business to ensure that there is service competitiveness and seamless communication,” he said, adding that the company should revolutionise the telecommunications industry by offering new, attractive and affordable products such as One Fusion.

One Fusion is a popular product from NetOne which is very affordable and offers an all-round access to communication services.

The product’s bundles start from $5, all the way up to $200. One Fusion’s cheapest offering is the $5 which grants users 6 times more value of standard market rates. For thirty days you get 60 on net minutes, 18 minutes to other networks, 300MB Data, 700MB WhatsApp bundles, 900 MB Facebook bundles and 10sms’.

The larger offers, from $50 upwards, also include international voice minutes.

NetOne, which recently gained over 36 000 subscribers in January alone, was slowly evolving from being a voice company into an integrated communications firm.

Acting chairman Peter Chingoka recently thanked all the subscribers for migrating to NetOne.

“I want to thank the multitudes of subscribers who have in the last few months migrated to NetOne, those who have been with us and the potential ones for joining our family,” he said.

“We promise we will not let you down. You will enjoy our affordable rates in all our products,” Chingoka added

The mobile telecommunications giant embarked on a restructuring exercise from  2015 which brought in new blood that has blended with some who retained their posts. This has led to a rejuvenation in operations and an extensive market drive that is paying off. – Daily News

Related Posts
Apple’s streaming service will likely offer social features, Music app integration
Apple’s streaming service will likely offer social features, Music app integration
At WWDC, which is set to take place in San Francisco from June 8 to 12, the Cupertino firm is expected to introduce its first music streaming service. According to 9to5Mac, ...
READ MORE
T.D Jakes, Econet Media form alliances
T.D Jakes, Econet Media form alliances
T.D. Jakes Enterprises International, and Econet Media, a multinational telecommunications group, announced on June 20 that they are entering into a partnership. The relationship to is meant to help develop ...
READ MORE
An advertisement for Microsoft is seen over 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Microsoft begins worldwide release of Office 2016
Microsoft Corp said it began the worldwide roll-out of Office 2016, the latest addition to its cloud-based subscription service Office 365, on Tuesday. Microsoft said Office 2016 brings new versions of ...
READ MORE
WhatsApp rolls out new features
WhatsApp rolls out new features
The popular instant messenger app has released a bunch of new features for the Android version. WhatsApp has rolled out a big update for the messenger app for Android phones. It ...
READ MORE
Sex workers in Zimbabwe: what drove us to accept mobile payments
Sex workers in Zimbabwe: what drove us to accept mobile payments
Sitting on the edge of a bed, Zimbabwean sex worker Locardia Ncube explains why clients now often pay her in mobile money rather than hard cash. “It’s increasing because it’s easier,” ...
READ MORE
Microsoft Xbox Live back up, Sony PlayStation Network still down
Microsoft Xbox Live back up, Sony PlayStation Network still down
Microsoft Corp's Xbox Live was back up on Friday while Sony Corp's PlayStation Network remained offline for a second day after a hacker group claimed responsibility for attacking the two ...
READ MORE
An employee demonstrates a Samsung Pay, Samsung's new mobile payment system at a shop in Seoul, South Korea, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Samsung trips on quality control in rush to pip Apple
SEOUL SEOUL In its rush to beat rival products to market, notably Apple's (AAPL.O) new iPhone, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) has accelerated new phone launch cycles, but its haste is raising ...
READ MORE
IoT technology breakthrough: Now each smart device can start its very own network
IoT technology breakthrough: Now each smart device can start its very own network
Finnish wireless researchers have developed a communication protocol that could revolutionise the Internet of Things (IoT) by turning smart devices into routers so that each device can start its own ...
READ MORE
VimpelCom announces $40mln sale of Telecel stake to Zimbabwe govt
VimpelCom announces $40mln sale of Telecel stake to Zimbabwe govt
HARARE,– Amsterdam-headquartered telecoms giant VimpelCom on Wednesday announced that it had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Telecel Zimbabwe to the government of Zimbabwe for $40 million. VimpelCom, which owns ...
READ MORE
Apple pushes first ever automated security update to Mac users
Apple pushes first ever automated security update to Mac users
BOSTON  - Apple Inc has pushed out its first-ever automated security update to Macintosh computers to help defend against newly identified bugs that security researchers have warned could enable hackers ...
READ MORE
Apple’s streaming service will likely offer social features,
T.D Jakes, Econet Media form alliances
Microsoft begins worldwide release of Office 2016
WhatsApp rolls out new features
Sex workers in Zimbabwe: what drove us to
Microsoft Xbox Live back up, Sony PlayStation Network
Samsung trips on quality control in rush to
IoT technology breakthrough: Now each smart device can
VimpelCom announces $40mln sale of Telecel stake to
Apple pushes first ever automated security update to

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News