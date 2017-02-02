News Ticker

Econet defies Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and goes ahead with extraordinary general meeting

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter Technology 0

Econet Wireless says its extraordinary general meeting to consider a proposed $130 million capital raise will go ahead as planned tomorrow, setting itself on a collision course with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange which directed the company to postpone it until ‘certain technical issues’ are clarified.

The rights issue has generated some controversy largely due to its requirement that shareholders pay abroad to subscribe, a move that analysts say would disadvantage pension funds and other minorities who might not be able to follow their rights.

Econet says it needs to raise the cash offshore to pay off its external debt, which it has increasingly struggled to amortise due to Zimbabwe’s foreign currency crisis.

ZSE chair Caroline Sandura said in a statement issued late yesterday the bourse asked Econet to defer its vote on the transaction.

But Econet countered with its own statement in which it said it had, along with the central bank, put up a facility to allow local shareholders to participate in the rights offer.

It said a rights offer account has been opened with Econet’s wholly-owned subsidiary Steward Bank, where local shareholders would deposit the proceeds of the rights offer in accordance with the timetable published in the company’s circular dated 17 January 2017.

The underwriter, Econet Global, will pay the equivalent of the amount contributed by the resident shareholder to the international receiving bank, Afreximbank.

“Those resident shareholders who follow their rights by paying into the designated local account shall be deemed as having discharged their obligations as set out in the Rights Offer Circular and shall be entitled to the issue and allotment of their Rights Offer shares,” said Econet.

“In the circumstances, members are advised that the extraordinary general meeting shall proceed as published in the circular,” it added, saying members should disregard “any notice to the contrary not coming from the company”.

ZSE’s Sandura is yet to respond to the latest move by Econet.-The Source

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are ‘boycotting’ the Grammys 2017

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News