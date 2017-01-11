News Ticker

Econet hikes data charges

11th January 2017 Staff Reporter Technology 0

Zimbabwe’s mobile network operator Econet Wireless has increased its data charges in line with the floor prices set by the regulator.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) set the floor price for data at 2 cents per megabyte (MB) while traditional voice service at 12 cents per minute with effect from 9 January.

The regulator urged operators to review their charges and promotions in line with the floor charges.

Econet introduced three monthly plans — light, medium and heavy — at an average of $100, $44, $23 per gigabyte.

Its cheapest bundles went from costing $1 for 250MB per day to 10MB per for the same amount.

Zimbabwe’s monthly charges remain higher compared to neighbouring South Africa at $5 and Zambia at $13 per gigabyte.

However, NetOne and Telecel have not effected the increases, with data charges still at 17MB and 9.5MB costing $1 respectively.- The Source

Related Posts
Econet says $26mln interconnection debt could paralyse telecoms sector
Econet says $26mln interconnection debt could paralyse telecoms sector
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s largest mobile phone operator Econet Wireless says failure to pay interconnection fees by its state-owned rivals —  NetOne and fixed line phone operator TelOne amounting to over $26 ...
READ MORE
Samsung expects record Galaxy shipments, supply constraints
Samsung expects record Galaxy shipments, supply constraints
SEOUL- Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expects record shipments for the new Galaxy S smartphones that go on sale on Friday, but will have trouble meeting demand ...
READ MORE
Masiyiwa talks of new fibre optic cable to connect many African ports
Masiyiwa talks of new fibre optic cable to connect many African ports
Liquid Telecom, the fibre optic and infrastructure subsidiary of global telecoms group Econet Global, has published an international tender for contractors to build a new undersea cable that will link ...
READ MORE
YouTube to release kids app next week
YouTube to release kids app next week
YouTube is releasing a new app for children next week, called YouTube Kids, which will run on smartphones and tablets and focus on kid-appropriate content. The free app from Google Inc's ...
READ MORE
Here’s why any smartphone battery can explode
Here’s why any smartphone battery can explode
Johannesburg - Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phablet has become synonymous with exploding batteries, but other smartphone brands risk facing the same problem amid a race for faster charging times. This race ...
READ MORE
The Apple Watch: Is it a gadget or a fashion statement?
The Apple Watch: Is it a gadget or a fashion statement?
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES - Apple CEO Tim Cook summed up the problem during a conversation with sales staff at a London Apple Store: "We've never sold anything as a company that ...
READ MORE
Apple takes top spot in Chinese smartphone market – data firm
Apple takes top spot in Chinese smartphone market – data firm
Apple Inc has shipped the most number of smartphones in China in the fourth quarter, overtaking Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and homegrown companies such as Xiaomi for the first time, according ...
READ MORE
DJ1 Phantom Quadcopter Drone in flight - September 2014 Photo by: Paul Mayall/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Zimbabwe plans to use drones to fight elephant poaching
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe plans to deploy aerial drones in its biggest wildlife sanctuary in the west to combat poaching of elephants, a parks official said on Monday, as the ...
READ MORE
‘Social Media Shaping Zimbabwe Political Processes
‘Social Media Shaping Zimbabwe Political Processes
HARARE — Some Zimbabweans are known to be tech-savvy and of late they have been using social media in an effort to effect social, political and economic transformation in the country. Protests ...
READ MORE
Telecel says in talks with govt in bid to recover licence
Telecel says in talks with govt in bid to recover licence
HARARE,– Telecel Zimbabwe, which is currently embroiled in a legal battle with government over the cancellation of its operating licence, says it has started negotiations with the government to resolve ...
READ MORE
Econet says $26mln interconnection debt could paralyse telecoms
Samsung expects record Galaxy shipments, supply constraints
Masiyiwa talks of new fibre optic cable to
YouTube to release kids app next week
Here’s why any smartphone battery can explode
The Apple Watch: Is it a gadget or
Apple takes top spot in Chinese smartphone market
Zimbabwe plans to use drones to fight elephant
‘Social Media Shaping Zimbabwe Political Processes
Telecel says in talks with govt in bid

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News