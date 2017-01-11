Econet hikes data charges

Zimbabwe’s mobile network operator Econet Wireless has increased its data charges in line with the floor prices set by the regulator.
Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) set the floor price for data at 2 cents per megabyte (MB) while traditional voice service at 12 cents per minute with effect from 9 January.
The regulator urged operators to review their charges and promotions in line with the floor charges.
Econet introduced three monthly plans — light, medium and heavy — at an average of $100, $44, $23 per gigabyte.
Its cheapest bundles went from costing $1 for 250MB per day to 10MB per for the same amount.
Zimbabwe’s monthly charges remain higher compared to neighbouring South Africa at $5 and Zambia at $13 per gigabyte.
However, NetOne and Telecel have not effected the increases, with data charges still at 17MB and 9.5MB costing $1 respectively.-
The Source
