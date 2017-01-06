Tim Cook took a huge paycut in 2016 because Apple lost its mojo

All said, Apple’s executives have received only 89.5 percent of their annual cash incentives, thanks to the company failing to meet its annual sales targets.
Thankfully, Cook has his base salary to fall back on, which soared in 2016 from $2 million to $3 million. According to CNET, in total, Cook earned $8.74 million in 2016. I’m not sure where the other $0.44 million came from, though.
You don’t have to look too hard to see why 2016 has been so rough for Apple.
Meanwhile, there rest of Apple’s computer stable – the Mac Mini, the iMac, and especially the Mac Pro – has gone literally years without an update.
If anything, 2016 has been a demonstration of how quickly a company can lose its way, especially when there’s a lack of visionary leadership, and a failure to understand who its customers actually are.
And it couldn’t come at a worse time. Under Satya Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft is emboldened and rejuvenated. It’s launching products that genuinely excite. And with the growing success of its premium computing platforms – namely the Surface Book, Surface Studio, and Surface Pro 4 – Microsoft looks set to eat Apple’s launch.
Apple has lost its mojo, and this has manifested itself in a number of ways – in its product line up, in its financial performance… and now, in Tim Cook’s paycheck. – TNW
