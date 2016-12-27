Minister’s wedding to 23-year-old ‘breaks’ social media

Social media went crazy over the past few days after the mature Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister, Cain Mathema, wed his young bride last week.
A member of President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF, Mathema — who turns 70 on January 25 next year — last Thursday exchanged vows with Diana Bathabetsoe Nare, 23, at the pair’s well-attended wedding which was held at the Southerton Comfort Lodge in Bulawayo.
In addition to lighting up social media, the wedding has also become the talk of the town in the City of Kings, as well as in Tsholotsho — where Mathema hails from — primarily because of the age difference between the couple and how they met.
The lovebirds are said to have met at Bulawayo’s Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in 2014, where Mathema operates from, and where the bride had come for her industrial attachment.
“I attended both the wedding and the reception. Both the events attracted a huge crowd. The age factor was the main agenda of discussion among even those who turned up to witness the event,” a neighbour of the minister told the Daily News yesterday.
In 2009, Mathema was dragged before the Tsholotsho Magistrate’s Court for maintenance after he had allegedly impregnated and entered into a customary union with his then wife’s 20-year-old domestic worker.
In a video clip that has been shared widely on social media over the past few days, a gregarious Mathema is seen dancing very energetically with his new better half.
Mathema joins a distinguished list of Mugabe’s team, who include the nonagenarian himself, who have wedded youthful women.
Mugabe, who turns 93 in February next year, married powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe in 1996, with the age difference between the two being 42 years.
Just before he died, former Foreign Affairs minister Stanley Mudenge, had started living with a 21-year-old woman.
Similarly, the late former Health minister, Herbert Ushewokunze, was said to have sired more than 15 children with different young women. Daily News
HARARE, – Telecel Zimbabwe, whose operating licence was cancelled last month over alleged non-compliance with the country’s regulations, has taken the state telecoms regulator to court, Parliament heard on Wednesday.
The ...
The Zimbabwe Power Company management bypassed its board and paid $4,8 million to convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo’s Intratek Zimbabwe for pre-commencement works on the 100-megawatt Gwanda solar plant without the ...
MUTARE - A Zimbabwean villager has become the latest casualty of the country’s archaic insult laws which criminalises criticism of long time ruler Robert Mugabe.
Authorities in Nyanga, Manicaland province, have ...
HARARE, – Zimbabwe’s converged telecommunications operator, Powertel, says it is ready to roll out mobile network services in the new year.
Prosper Mutswiri, Powertel’s marketing manager told The Source that the ...
HARARE - Analysts say the government in Zimbabwe is planning to up its dominance of the country's telecommunications industry and raise competition for private players, led by Econet Wireless.
This week, ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]